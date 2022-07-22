One Piece: 4 reasons why Shanks' appearance in Wano is good for Luffy (and 4 reasons why it isn't)

One Piece readers have no idea what's going to happen if Shanks meets Luffy again.

Luffy promised Shanks that he would become the greatest pirate ever several years ago. The Straw Hat would eventually surpass his idol, but he wouldn't see him again until that happened.

Now that Shanks has been waiting outside of Wano Country, it appears that Luffy will reunite with him very soon.

Of course, whether or not Shanks has good intentions remains a mystery. This is someone who wants to find the One Piece after all.

Shanks has always been a complete wild card, so it's hard to predict his moves.

Recognition of Luffy's power and 3 other reasons why One Piece fans may find comfort in Shanks' appearance

1) Shanks is truly proud of what Luffy has accomplished

The way Shanks looked at Luffy's bounty poster is truly something else. One Piece fans can't help but smile at how proud he is.

His reaction may also help dispel the "evil Shanks" theory. The man is smiling like a father watching his son graduate from high school.

Luffy started the series by struggling against Buggy in Orange Town. Years later, he managed to bring down Kaido in Wano Country.

Based on his genuine happiness for Luffy, there is no way that Shanks is out to get him. The pirate sacrificed his own arm for the sake of the kid. If they meet again, it will likely be on good terms.

2) Shanks must have given him that Devil Fruit for a reason

During a flashback sequence for One Piece Chapter 1054, the Red Hair Pirates went after a CP9 ship containing the Gomu Gomu no Mi.

While they are under attack, the CP9 agents can't believe that Shanks is going after a relatively minor Devil Fruit. Of course, readers know better now, given the revelations from One Piece Chapter 1044.

Shanks had to know the importance of that particular fruit. Otherwise, he wouldn't have bothered attacking the ship.

Many theorists believe that he always had good intentions for Luffy and wanted him to eat the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. The flashback even shows how Shanks is proud of his protege.

3) They are very close to meeting again

When Luffy was first announced as the "Fifth Emperor" back in Whole Cake Island, Shanks merely said they would have to meet soon. It wasn't time for them to have a reunion just yet.

Now that Luffy has officially become an Emperor after Wano Country, Shanks is ready to see him again. Even the Red Hair Pirates believe it's time. Lucky Roux even said they should meet up with the Straw Hat Pirates right now. However, before that can even happen, Shanks and his crew still need to deal with Bartolomeo.

Now that One Piece is approaching the final saga, Luffy will have to meet up with them sooner rather than later.

4) Shanks finally recognizes Luffy's power

For several years, the One Piece story was building up this hypeworthy moment. Luffy wanted to become the future Pirate King, so he trained really hard. Along the way, he also recruited an exceptionally powerful crew.

Shanks has already made a statement by staying off the shores of Wano Country. This is as close as he will ever get to Luffy's current location, at least since Marineford. He is also truly proud of Luffy's new bounty poster. The Straw Hat is now worth 3,000,000,000 bellies after defeating Kaido.

Luffy is really not that far behind Shanks anymore.

Road Poneglyphs and 3 other reasons why Shanks' next move could spell doom in the One Piece series

1) His real motive remains unknown

There has always been a popular theory that Shanks is secretly evil or that his goals aren't entirely good. Regardless of whether this is true, his primary motivations still aren't very clear.

For that reason, many theorists often debate his true allegiance. Shanks is someone who could speak directly with the Five Elders. There is also the fact that he abandoned his own daughter in One Piece Red. Some fans can't help but feel that he is rather shady.

Of course, there's a strong possibility that Shanks could just be a morally gray character. He is truly a wildcard in the One Piece series. Nonetheless, the Straw Hats should be somewhat cautious around his pirate crew. There's always a chance they have to fight each other.

2) Shanks might need the Road Poneglyphs

In order to find the One Piece treasure, a pirate crew must locate Laugh Tale via the four Road Poneglyphs. The Straw Hat Pirates currently have three in their possession. It's currently unknown just how many the Red-Haired Pirates have, but they still need four of them.

Shanks made his intention to find the One Piece very clear. Some fans are worried that he may raid the Road Poneglyphs from Luffy. There has to be a reason why he showed up in Wano Country. Remember, he left without even setting foot there. Perhaps he's waiting for Luffy to bring the items to him.

There is also the possibility that he already holds the last Road Poneglyph. In that case, Luffy might just have to fight him. Either way, a confrontation would be inevitable at this point.

3) Bartolomeo may be in great danger

Bartolomeo might be in some really big trouble right now. He is seemingly caught in the crosshairs of the Red Hair Pirates.

During the Grand Fleet cover story, Bartolomeo went to a territory run by Shanks. He proceeded to burn down his jolly roger. Afterwards, he put up a flag representing the Straw Hats instead. This act of defiance could be a declaration of war in the One Piece series.

Shanks said they need to deal with Bartolomeo before they can meet up with Luffy again. The Straw Hat might look up to Shanks, but he wouldn't appreciate his friends getting hurt. Remember, someone like Eustass Kid lost his arm to Shanks and his crew. They certainly don't play around in One Piece.

4) Shanks is still competition to Luffy

Shanks and Luffy want to find the world's greatest treasure. However, it's unlikely that both sides will team up together. Otherwise, the rest of the One Piece story will be way too easy.

If anything, these Emperors of the Sea are rivals and should be treated as such. Luffy might just have to prove himself against Shanks in battle. Going back to his childhood, Luffy promised Shanks that when they meet again, the former will surpass the latter.

Of course, that cannot be proven until they both test each other's combat skills. Even if Shanks wants a little bit of friendly competition, Luffy will have to give it his absolute best. Taking down Shanks is easier said than done.

