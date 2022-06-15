One Piece Chapter 1053 (leaked): Twitter angrily explodes over new bounties and Yonkos

One Piece Chapter 1053 will definitely have mixed reactions, to say the least.

Ever since the chapter was leaked, fans have exploded with fury and excitement. One Piece Chapter 1053 brings a few shocking revelations, namely that Money D. Luffy and Buggy are Yonkos while Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid are not.

With that said, Law and Kid will share the same bounty as Luffy, which totals at 3,000,000,000 bellies. Naturally, some fans are going to be upset. This article will take a look at the latest social media reactions to One Piece Chapter 1053.

One Piece Chapter 1053 has a lot of fans arguing about the latest bounties and Yonko shake-ups

Several manga readers disagree with the shared bounties

kash @yujigojo #ONEPIECE1053



•



•



luffy having the same bounty as law and kid makes nooooo damn sense luffy having the same bounty as law and kid makes nooooo damn sense #ONEPIECE1053 ••luffy having the same bounty as law and kid makes nooooo damn sense https://t.co/evw7ogbcU7

When One Piece Chapter 1053 was first leaked, fans argued over whether or not Luffy should have the same bounty as Law and Kid. Remember, he recently Awakened his Devil Fruit, which the government has been chasing for over 800 years. Luffy should clearly be public enemy number one.

Some readers defended it by saying they wanted to cover up his true powers. However, as per the updated leaks, Luffy's wanted poster features Gear Fifth. Some fans believe this presents a major problem, since the government clearly doesn't mind letting the world know.

☠️ 𝓚𝓪𝔂𝓲 👑 @KayiZokuOtaku



#ONEPIECE1053 Law and Kid jumped up about 2.5B and Luffy only 1.5B in bounty according to these spoilers. I hope people can see the obvious issue with this and why people are pissed off, they have that right because it really does make no sense whatsoever Law and Kid jumped up about 2.5B and Luffy only 1.5B in bounty according to these spoilers. I hope people can see the obvious issue with this and why people are pissed off, they have that right because it really does make no sense whatsoever#ONEPIECE1053

Some readers also believe that Luffy shouldn't have equal bounties with Law and Kid. The argument is that Luffy put in more work during the Onigashima Raid. He's the one who led the alliance to defeat Kaido, the world's strongest creature. Yet somehow, Law and Kid have a much higher bounty increase.

It should be noted that bounty increases get progressively more difficult the higher their current value. This could explain why Luffy's new bounty didn't see a bigger jump like Kid and Law's.

Anime @Maskedfacejr9 #ONEPIECE1053

All y'all saying Luffy, kid and law have the same bounties, lemme make smth straight

1. Luffy had a higher bounty b4 wano arc

2. It took law and Kidd to take down big mom and only Luffy to take down Kaido so saying that their bounties are equal is pure wack All y'all saying Luffy, kid and law have the same bounties, lemme make smth straight1. Luffy had a higher bounty b4 wano arc2. It took law and Kidd to take down big mom and only Luffy to take down Kaido so saying that their bounties are equal is pure wack #ONEPIECE1053 All y'all saying Luffy, kid and law have the same bounties, lemme make smth straight1. Luffy had a higher bounty b4 wano arc2. It took law and Kidd to take down big mom and only Luffy to take down Kaido so saying that their bounties are equal is pure wack https://t.co/bZCxg6gV8X

Of course, Luffy fans are going to have issues with the shared bounties. Luffy had a much higher one going into the Onigashima Raid. He also beat Kaido while Law and Kid teamed up to defeat Big Mom.

Last but not least, the Five Elders clearly prioritizes his death over anybody else's. They risked waging a war against Kaido in order to kill Luffy.

With that said, not everybody minds the new bounties

luke @eustassvinsmoke



#ONEPIECE1053 It’s not fair for kid and law to have the same bounty as luffy? But it was fair to y’all that luffy would get credit for both emperor defeats and they would be called luffy’s subordinates right? It’s not fair for kid and law to have the same bounty as luffy? But it was fair to y’all that luffy would get credit for both emperor defeats and they would be called luffy’s subordinates right?#ONEPIECE1053

In the past several weeks, it was commonly speculated that Luffy would take credit for Law and Kid's work in the Onigashima Raid. This happened with Capone Bege back on Whole Cake Island. Law and Kid fans had to put up with these predictions constantly, which greatly annoyed them.

Now that One Piece Chapter 1053 has been leaked, they can have the last few laughs. The above Twitter user pointed out the absurdity of certain fans getting mad at the shared bounties bounties. It wasn't exactly fair that Law and Kid fans had their favorite characters downplayed for the sake of a joke.

FlexStyle | Buggy SZN @FlexStylez



What I wanna know is:



Where was this energy when Luffy and Law received the same bounty in Dressrosa??

#ONEPIECE1053 Luffy fanboys mad about Kid and Law having the same bounty.What I wanna know is:Where was this energy when Luffy and Law received the same bounty in Dressrosa?? Luffy fanboys mad about Kid and Law having the same bounty.What I wanna know is:Where was this energy when Luffy and Law received the same bounty in Dressrosa??#ONEPIECE1053 https://t.co/NJVPQWXoXx

Other fans pointed out that Oda has been consistent with the shared bounty approach. During the Dressrosa arc, Luffy and Law managed to bring down the Donquixote Pirates. They both received a similar bounty, even though Luffy is the one who defeated Doflamingo.

HIstorical precedence means this could realistically happen in One Piece Chapter 1053. Remember, Kid and Law are supposed to be rivals for Luffy. The World Government also keeps alliances in mind, which is why they are grouped together in One Piece Chapter 1053.

KiL @KiLAND0



but kid/law fans are chilling and they are the ones fuming because the trios bounties are the same even tho it makes sense



#ONEPIECE1053 its so hilarious how the most angry ppl rn are the same ppl who said kid/law fans would be the most angry when buggy becomes emperorbut kid/law fans are chilling and they are the ones fuming because the trios bounties are the same even tho it makes sense its so hilarious how the most angry ppl rn are the same ppl who said kid/law fans would be the most angry when buggy becomes emperorbut kid/law fans are chilling and they are the ones fuming because the trios bounties are the same even tho it makes sense 💀 #ONEPIECE1053

For the most part, Law and Kid fans have every reason to celebrate. The World Government recognizes them as equal threats to Luffy. One Piece Chapter 1053 will be a very good read for them.

However, some Law and Kid fans are unhappy with Buggy

WorstGenHQ @WorstGenHQ #ONEPIECE1053

.

.

.

.

.

[Small thread about Buggy]

Why is he now a Yonkou?

Kid and Law defeat Big mom, get same bounty as Luffy(another Yonkou), why not one of them? Or Katakuri, has a stronger force then Buggy, more territory under him? So why Buggy? [Small thread about Buggy]Why is he now a Yonkou?Kid and Law defeat Big mom, get same bounty as Luffy(another Yonkou), why not one of them? Or Katakuri, has a stronger force then Buggy, more territory under him? So why Buggy? #ONEPIECE1053 .....[Small thread about Buggy]Why is he now a Yonkou? Kid and Law defeat Big mom, get same bounty as Luffy(another Yonkou), why not one of them? Or Katakuri, has a stronger force then Buggy, more territory under him? So why Buggy? https://t.co/cdbX0kWhgC

Not everybody finds the "Buggy D. Clown" joke to be funny. Some readers even felt disrespected that Law and Kid weren't recognized as Yonko. They managed to defeat Big Mom, whose bounty exceeded their original combined ones.

Meanwhile, a running gag character got all the credit. When One Piece Chapter 1053 was first leaked, some readers thought it had to be fake. They believed the joke had gone too far at this point.

Of course, plenty of Buggy fans are eating good right now

Buggy continues to fail upwards in One Piece Chapter 1053. His fans couldn't be happier for the villain. Some of them have been reading the manga since the beginning. Of course, they are going to have an emotional attachment to Buggy. He's been around for nearly 25 years now.

It should be noted that Buggy's extraordinary luck is also a major theme in his storyline. Through a fortunate string of coincidences, he managed to become a Warlord before the system was abolished. Buggy eventually becoming a Yonko was predicted long before One Piece Chapter 1053.

Dusk @dantedusk

Man pulled the strings for his homie to be a emperor, real G



#ONEPIECE1053 BRO the MF shanks gassed his boy buggy to make him a yonko, only explanationMan pulled the strings for his homie to be a emperor, real G BRO the MF shanks gassed his boy buggy to make him a yonko, only explanation 😭😭Man pulled the strings for his homie to be a emperor, real G #ONEPIECE1053 https://t.co/DmN95Ws04N

On a related note, some readers are speculating that Shanks may have hyped up Buggy back in the Levely arc. It hasn't been confirmed yet, but it's something to carefully think about. These characters go way back in their childhood, since they both served under Gol D. Roger himself.

Speaking of which, Shanks reacting to Buggy is another major takeaway from One Piece Chapter 1053. Readers cannot wait to see what happens when they potentially reunite.

One Piece Chapter 1053 definitely has a lot of people talking

َ @newg6te luffy is a whole yonko now but still got the same bounty as kid and law? the math isn't mathing, we all know he deserves higher luffy is a whole yonko now but still got the same bounty as kid and law? the math isn't mathing, we all know he deserves higher https://t.co/Q3b0fHrKmS

Once the chapter is officially released, Eiichiro Oda will be taking a break to prepare for the final saga. Readers will have to wait a month before Luffy's journey continues, so it's going to be a while.

In the meantime, One Piece Chapter 1053 will generate a lot of heated discussions. Some readers will be celebrating the new bounties, while others will argue who deserves what amount. Buggy's ascension to Yonko status will also be a major talking point for weeks to come.

For better or worse, this chapter will create a lot of social media buzz.

