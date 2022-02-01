One Piece referenced by Emmanuel Macron in latest tweet

In his latest tweet, French President Emmanuel Macron continues to show love to the One Piece series.

Politicians are not one to let opportunities pass them by. In the case of Macron, he wants everyone to know about his favourite manga series. He carefully hid a recent volume in the background in his latest tweet. Nonetheless, fans were able to spot it from a mile away.

One Piece has sold over 490 million copies throughout 58 countries, including France. Oda's fantastical tale about pirates is the best selling manga series in history. Macron demonstrates that even famous politicians are fully aware of it. Of course, his love for the series is already well known.

French President Emmanuel Macron continues to reference One Piece in his latest tweet

The above tweet doesn't stand out right away. It mainly focuses on a sticky note on top of several books. However, dedicated fans will immediately recognize a specific volume on the right side.

One Piece Volume 100 is hidden in plain sight

A Twitter user was able to spot One Piece Volume 100 right underneath a stack of books. Most of it is obscured, but it's still recognizable by its gradient colour scheme and an official logo. The above tweet shows a side by side comparison. Keep in mind that the French logo is slightly different from other countries.

The volume itself contains 11 chapters, which run from 1005 to 1015. With over 224 pages, it mainly covers the Onigashima Raid. Luffy is placed front and centre on the cover page, along with Zoro, Sanji, Ace, and Yamato.

This volume is a massive milestone for the series, given how long it's been running. Macron may have chosen this particular issue for that very reason.

The series is huge in France

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE "One Piece" by Eiichirou Oda has sold over 28.2 million units in France.



Volume 100 released today. "One Piece" by Eiichirou Oda has sold over 28.2 million units in France.Volume 100 released today. https://t.co/KjUtTslX3m

The popularity of One Piece cannot be understated, especially in France. During Volume 100's release, the series had sold over 28.2 million copies. The volume itself had sold 131,270 units within a few days. It comfortably broke a previous record from Volume 99 and its 73,387 units.

Emmanuel Macron had previously been gifted original artwork from Eiichiro Oda himself. This was back in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the French president met with Japan's most well-known figures. He stated the following about his fateful encounter:

"Your many works, starting with Akira, Fairy Tail, Dark Souls, and Hikari, have become legends not only in Japan but in France as well. Culture connects people and deepens friendship."

It's evident that the series means a lot to him and the French people.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

