One Piece: Every Straw Hat pirate ranked from least to most friendly

The Straw Hats are well regarded for their endless hospitality in the One Piece series.

Despite their criminal status, every single crew member had a heart of gold. Otherwise, they wouldn't be allowed near the Thousand Sunny. All of them are relatively friendly, so to speak. With that said, some of them are kinder than others in the One Piece story.

This article will list all the Straw Hats that joined Luffy prior to the Onigashima Raid, so there won't be any major spoilers from the One Piece manga. It will also leave Vivi out, since the princess is no longer sailing with them.

Here's a look at the Straw Hats from One Piece, from least to most approachable

10) Nami

Nami does have a very kind heart in the One Piece series. Her compassionate side is often shown whenever she protects others, such as the children test subjects in Punk Hazard. Despite her greedy nature, she is willing to help those in need, even without the expectation of reward.

With that said, Nami is also the most likely Straw Hat to beat up another crew member, even if it's played for comedy. Just ask Luffy and Sanji how they feel about her punches.

For a fairly weak One Piece fighter, Nami can also be downright scary at times. This was perfectly demonstrated when she forced Zeus back into control during the Onigashima Raid. Nami is not someone to mess with on the ship.

9) Usopp

Usopp is a very outgoing individual who knows how to capture a person's attention This showboat can easily gather a crowd within a moment's notice.

Unfortunately, he is also a compulsive liar in the One Piece series, so he's not the most trustworthy person. Usopp also prefers doing everything the easy way.

Despite his cowardly nature, Usopp will gather enough courage whenever he needs to protect his friends. He might be lazy at times, but he does have a strong belief in justice. The sniper once shot down a government flag at Luffy's orders during the Enies Lobby arc.

8) Franky

Franky is a loud and flashy character who yells "SUPER" at any given opportunity. He also unintentionally gets himself involved in perverted scenarios.

Nonetheless, despite his quirky mannerisms, Franky is a very protective member of the Straw Hat Pirates. In a way, he is like the older brother to the rest of his crewmates. Franky knows how to entertain the people around him with stories, especially about ships.

Whenever he drinks tea in One Piece, Franky also becomes more relaxed in the moment. He might seem like a rogue figure, but his comedic antics make him easier to get along with. He just needs time to get to know.

7) Nico Robin

Nico Robin didn't have an easy life growing up in One Piece. Her ability to read Poneglyphs made her a target by the World Government. Understandably, she can be very distrustful around other people.

Of course, this doesn't apply to any of the Straw Hats. Robin spent a lot of time with them over the course of the series. In fact, they gave their very lives to protect her during the Enies Lobby arc. Ever since the One Piece timeskip, Robin has become far more friendly.

She might seem mature, but she also has a very active imagination, not unlike a child. Robin isn't the cold and distant figure she used to be. In fact, she laughs far more often now than she did back then.

6) Jinbe

Jinbe might seem very intimidating at first glance. The Fishman is a very imposing figure in One Piece, but he is also a very respectful person. Along with Nico Robin, he is one of the most mature crew members on Luffy's ship.

Selfish is not a word that can describe Jinbe. On the contrary, he devoted his entire life to helping the Fishman cause. He would also never abandon his allies, such as when he stayed behind Whole Cake Island just to protect the Sun Pirates.

Jinbe's main dream is for humans and Fishman to get along. For that reason, he is very easy to speak with.

5) Roronoa Zoro

Believe it or not, Zoro is much nicer than One Piece fans give him credit for, despite his serious demeanor. He doesn't have to know who a person is just to help them out. In fact, he is very good around women and children.

For instance, during the Wano Country arc, Zoro went out of his way to protect Hiyori and Toko from enemy pursuers, despite them being complete strangers to him. Zoro was also silently enraged when Yasuie told him about how Orochi gave his village failed SMILE fruits, thus robbing them of their emotions.

Of course, Zoro does get into frequent skirmishes with Sanji, but it's more like a brotherly rivalry than a hatred for each other.

4) Vinsmoke Sanji

Back on Whole Cake Island, Sanji told Luffy that he wanted to save his biological family, despite everything they did against him. Unlike most characters, Sanji is more than willing to forgive and forget.

Sanji's true defining trait isn't his cooking skills or his chivalrous ways. His boundless potential for kindness is what really sets him apart in the One Piece series. Zeff made sure to instill these values into his adoptive son. That's why Sanji always feeds anybody who's hungry.

With that said, Sanji does get into a lot of trouble with women, considering his perverted behavior. Even so, he will make sure to protect them.

3) Brook

Brook is yet another polite gentleman, but unlike Sanji, he prefers to avoid being rude. Instead, he prefers to use respectful terms like "sir" to address someone. His formal style of speech also makes him seem rather sophisticated. With that said, Brook is just as perverted as Sanji.

Regardless, the Straw Hat musician is a very kind and caring man. He will never tolerate cruelty under any circumstances, not even from his own enemies. When Zeo attacked his own men back in Fishman Island, Brook stopped him from doing so. He couldn't bear to watch any longer.

Brook spent decades in the Florian Triangle, so he always appreciates another person's company. Friendship is a very meaningful concept for him in One Piece, which is why he values the little moments in life.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy learned a lot from Shanks during his childhood. The Straw Hat loves nothing more than to throw huge parties so everyone can eat and drink. One Piece fans would definitely love to hang out with him.

Being the Pirate King means becoming the most free man in the world. With that said, this means nothing if nobody else can enjoy their freedom. Luffy despises cruelty and corruption in the world. This is someone who punched a World Noble just for hurting a close ally.

Luffy is also willing to help others in need. For instance, the moment he landed on the shore of Wano Country, he got along with a little girl named Tama. When he found out how Kaido destroyed her homeland, he promised her that by the time he left, she would never have to starve again.

1) Chopper

When discussing the nicest characters in the series, One Piece fans should never leave out Chopper.

He is a strict follower of his Doctor's Code, which means Chopper wants to cure every disease in the world. His kindhearted nature allows him to treat his patients while making sure they feel better. He despises evil doctors like Hogback and Caesar Clown, since they have no care for their patients.

It can be argued that Chopper would be the easiest Straw Hat to get along with. He might be a little naive, but he always means well. It's his job to be very approachable with other people.

