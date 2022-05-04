Every Straw Hat pirate in One Piece, ranked by intelligence

One Piece’s Straw Hat Pirates are known for many things, but intelligence certainly isn’t one of them. Despite the crew not having a reputation for their brains, some within the team display extraordinary smarts throughout the series.

Similarly, some seem to do nothing but show their lack of intelligence throughout One Piece. Two Straw Hats, in particular, seem to constantly display their lack of smarts as One Piece goes on.

Every Straw Hat pirate in One Piece is ranked by intelligence from dumbest to smartest.

Captain and vice-captain of One Piece’s Straw Hat pirates rank frighteningly low in intelligence

10) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

DESPITE BEING THE CAPTAIN, Monkey D. Luffy is undoubtedly the least intelligent of One Piece’s Straw Hat pirates. There are dozens of examples throughout the series which prove this, but a few stand out in particular.

One such highlight is his eating a poisonous fish, then attempting to eat the fish yet again upon being detoxed. Another consists of his inability to follow directions in the early stages of the Onigashima raid. Without a doubt, he ranks as the least intelligent Straw Hat pirate.

9) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Slightly in front of him due to having more common sense is Straw Hat swordsman Roronoa Zoro. He’s at least capable of guiding himself through daily life without an issue, even if guiding himself directionally is an issue.

Beyond this, he shows a similar, short-sighted nature to Luffy regarding plans and following orders. He may not be the smartest, but he’s not the dumbest in the crew.

8) Brook

Brook as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Brook is somewhat difficult to rank this low, but unfortunately, some of the brighter Straw Hats need to be ranked above him. As a musician, he’s far from being stupid and is leagues above Zoro and Luffy.

He’s been shown playing several different instruments throughout the series, indicative of intelligence and skill, which can’t be understated. Nevertheless, other Straw Hats in One Piece outrank him in terms of smarts.

7) Jinbe

Jinbe as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As a helmsman, Jinbe is uniquely skilled and knowledgeable in an area where no other Straw Hat member is. Even beyond this, his views on life, loss, and everything in-between imply him to be someone of somewhat remarkable intelligence.

He may not be inventing tools for the crew or practicing medicine, but Jinbe is far from being one of the less intelligent members of One Piece’s central team.

6) Vinsmoke Sanji

Sanji as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As a culinary student in the art of fine-dining, Sanji’s intelligence is likely fairly middle of the pack for the Straw Hats. Cooking luxurious and fancy meals requires various skills and strengths, which indicate high intelligence.

Beyond this, his upbringing as a prince implies a reasonably consistent, constant, and high-quality form of education throughout his youth. All of this combines to rank him fairly middle of the pack for One Piece’s Straw Hat crewmates in terms of their intelligence.

5) Nami

Nami as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the ship’s navigator, Nami is brilliant and can use connective thinking in her trade. Her skills as a cartographer further emphasize her intelligence, especially considering her remarkable talent in a challenging field.

Her years of thievery and trickery also contribute to her intelligence, giving her real-world experiences to go off of. This combines to solidify her top five ranking amongst the Straw Hats by intelligence.

4) Usopp

Usopp as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece’s most well-known liar is also one of the smartest crewmates of its protagonistic pirate crew. Usopp is a jack of all trades, intelligent and handy enough to do everything from invention to ship repair.

His imaginative skills and creative problem-solving indicate a reasonably high intelligence for the Straw Hat sniper.

3) Franky

Franky as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Serving as the crew’s legitimate shipwright, Franky gets the nod over Usopp in these rankings. The two are both inventors, yet the former’s formal upbringing as a shipwright’s apprentice solidifies his superiority.

He’s also one of the oldest Straw Hats, making him one of the smartest in the crew and one of the wisest due to his life experiences.

2) Tony-Tony Chopper

Tony-Tony Chopper as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Tony-Tony Chopper is the Straw Hat doctor, serving as only one of two people on the ship whose education can be classified into a specialty field.

He’s saved the crew from many different viruses and injuries throughout the series, able to creatively and quickly come up with a solution to nearly any problem. He learned from one of the best doctors in the One Piece world and continues to grow as a medical professional and general intelligence throughout the series.

1) Nico Robin

Nico Robin as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Nico Robin, however, is undoubtedly the smartest amongst the Straw Hat pirates. She’s the only survivor of the island of Ohara, a people renowned for their general intelligence and academic capabilities.

She’s also one of, if not the only person alive in the One Piece world who can read the Poneglyphs. Even beyond this, her intelligence manifests itself in many ways and cannot be denied or debated. Nico Robin is, without a doubt, the smartest pirate in the Straw Hat crew.

Edited by Suchitra