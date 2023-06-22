"Netflix, please stop": One Piece Live Action bombarded with negative reviews as trailer fails to appease fans

One Piece Live Action has been the topic of discussion within the anime and manga community. There is no doubt that One Piece is one of the most popular manga series of all time and it has become the highest-selling manga series. Therefore, the pressure on the studio to adapt this properly is immense, and Netflix had done a great job of marketing the series which created massive hype.

While the initial signs were quite positive, a large portion of the fanbase was extremely cautious. The thing about live-action adaptation is that it has a track record and a poor one at that. There are only a handful of live-action series/films that didn’t receive much backlash. However, One Piece Live Action recently launched the trailer to give fans a glimpse of what they can expect in the live-action adaptation.

It’s safe to say that fans are quite disappointed with how it has turned out in the series. The reactions weren’t all negative, as some fans genuinely seem interested and excited. However, one cannot overlook the fact that the comments section was bombarded with negative comments asking Netflix to "please stop."

One Piece Live Action trailer receives a wave of negative comments on Twitter

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

ONE PIECE Live Action

Scheduled for August 31 on Netflix!



More: 【Official Trailer】ONE PIECE Live ActionScheduled for August 31 on Netflix!More: netflix.com/onepiece 【Official Trailer】ONE PIECE Live Action Scheduled for August 31 on Netflix!✨More: netflix.com/onepiece https://t.co/uUiJfl5Wy8

In the trailer, Luffy is seen talking about his dream of becoming the Pirate King, and the other characters of the crew are introduced as well. Fans can see Zoro, Nami and Sanji as well. However, one cannot overlook the difference in the overall feel of the show when compared to the anime that fans have grown to love. The community was not happy with the outcome and started bombarding the comments section asking the makers to just stop.

Fans didn't hold themselves back from insulting the One Piece Live Action series. They even tagged @RoastHimJim which seems to be an AI bot that manages to roast the original poster by accumulating information about the topic that is being talked about.

Another set of complaints surrounded the main character of the series, Monkey D. Luffy. His role in the series cannot be overstated and the acting had to be spot on to be able to imitate Luffy. He is known for his goofy behavior who acts before he thinks. It seems like Iñaki Godoy failed to capture the essence of the protagonist which is why fans were disappointed with the trailer of One Piece Live Action.

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @animetv_jp No way this what OP stans was gassing for months dawg this looks horrendous @animetv_jp No way this what OP stans was gassing for months dawg this looks horrendous 💀

Final thoughts

The fans' comments and cautiousness are justified owing to the track record live-action adaptations have had. However, it would be advisable to watch the series first and then give a verdict on the same. It is important to understand that a massive difference in the medium will definitely impact the viewing experience. However, if one accounts for this and then watches the series, the overall experience might not be that bad.

That being said, it's safe to say that Netflix took up this project knowing that they could potentially face backlash for adapting this series. Only time will tell whether or not One Piece Live Action will suffer from the same fate that other live-action adaptations did, such as Death Note, and Dragon Ball.

