One Piece: Each new Devil Fruit introduced in chapter 1080 and all known details, so far

One Piece Chapter 1080’s unofficial release earlier this weekend introduced fans to several new kinds of Devil Fruits, as well as several new members of the Marines’ SWORD group. While fans are certainly excited about both and the issue overall, the introduction of these new Devil Fruits has particularly caught the interest of several individuals.

One Piece Chapter 1080 introduces five new Devil Fruits in total, with three belonging to the Blackbeard Pirates and the other two belonging to members of the Marines’ SWORD group. Furthermore, not all of the Devil Fruits are shown in action during the issue’s fight scenes, leaving the exact use of some up for debate.

Nevertheless, the introduction of new Devil Fruits is incredibly exciting, and rife with implicit details to pick from the issue.

One Piece’s latest release sees several new Logia, Paramecia-type Fruits introduced

Every Devil Fruit introduced

The first new Devil Fruit to be introduced in One Piece’s latest unofficial release is “Corrupt King” Avalo Pizarro’s Island-Island Fruit, which turned him into an Island Man. Based on the issue’s events, this seemingly allows him to merge with an island and all that’s on it. He’s shown to be controlling the Skull Fortress’ mouth and making it talk.

Pizarro is also seen absorbed into the floorboards of the Skull Fortress’ interior when he and his Devil Fruit are first introduced in the latest unofficial One Piece issue. Even when standing up, his appearance maintains the floorboard-like pattern, which could be an indicator of him using his Fruit powers. He can also seemingly manifest his face onto various buildings and such that he’s able to control.

The Fruit mainly seems to function like Pica’s Stone-Stone Fruit, first introduced during the Dressrosa arc. The Stone-Stone Fruit allowed Pica to merge with, control, and manifest himself as stone. Pizarro’s Fruit seems to function in a similar way but on the scope of an entire island rather than restricting itself to just stone.

The next Devil Fruit introduced in One Piece Chapter 1080 is “Heavy Drinker” Vasco Shot’s Glug-Glug Fruit, which turned him into a booze man. Based on what’s seen in the issue, the Fruit seemingly allows him to at least create and manipulate booze from his own body. He’s seen riding on bubbles in the issue, further supporting such a theory.

It’s currently unclear if the Glug-Glug Fruit is a Logia-type or Paramecia-type, but the latter seems more likely based on how it’s used in the issue.

The next Devil Fruit introduced is that of “Colossal Battleship” San Juan Wolf, which is said to be the Big-Big Fruit, turning him into a Gigantificaiton Man. Unfortunately, Wolf is sleeping in the issue, so fans don’t see the Fruit in action at all. However, it’s likely a Paramecia-type.

The next Devil Fruit introduced in One Piece Chapter 1080 is Rear Admiral Kujaku’s Whip-Whip Fruit, which turns her into a Tamer Woman. This Devil Fruit seemingly allows Kujaku, who is the granddaughter of Tsuru and a member of SWORD, to tame and command anything she whips. This includes inanimate objects, as seen in the issue when she whips and begins controlling buildings.

The fifth and final Devil Fruit introduced in the issue is Prince Grus’ Squelch-Squelch Fruit, which turned him into a Clay Man. This Fruit is seemingly a Logia, which allows Grus to create and become clay. He can use this clay to make Golems in various images, both of himself and of the images of his comrades and enemies.

The Fruit is seemingly a Logia-type based on the fact that Grus’ fingers become droopy like clay when he creates a Golem with the Fruit. However, like the other Fruits, its exact typing is wholly unconfirmed as of this article’s writing. Hopefully, this will be confirmed in further official releases for the series, whether by way of the mainline publication or supplemental material.

One Piece Chapter 1080 is set to officially release on Monday, April 10, at 12 am JST. Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

