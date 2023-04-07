One Piece episode 1057: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1057 is set to be released on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 9:30 am JST. Given that last week focused primarily on Law and Kid’s struggles against Big Mom, fans are incredibly excited to see this fight continue. Without a doubt, it’s one of the most intriguing conflicts currently happening in Onigashima, a likely second only to Luffy versus Kaido.

Unfortunately, while fans are aware of the release date of the upcoming episode, they aren’t yet sure what exactly the episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece episode 1057 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is certainly arriving.

One Piece episode 1057 has fans praying for continued focus on Law and Kid vs. Big Mom

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece episode 1057 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, April 9, 2023. For many international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. The vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode drop Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Thus, Crunchyroll is the overall best option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece episode 1057 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, April 8

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, April 8

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, April 9

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, April 9

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, April 9

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, April 9

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, April 9

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, April 9

One Piece episode 1056 recap

One Piece episode 1056 began with a focus on Yamato, who eventually saw Kid and Law fighting Big Mom and was inspired by the two of them. Orochi, meanwhile, commanded Kazenbo to set the entirety of Onigasima on fire, including the weapons in the basement. Thus, a race between the two began, with the prize being the life or death of all those in Onigashima.

The episode then saw Law and Kid bust out their Awakened Devil Fruits against Big Mom, with Law’s power allowing him to use miniaturized rooms called K-Rooms to attack his enemies. Kid’s Awakening, meanwhile, was revealed to have given him the ability to turn other objects and people into magnetic targets.

After the two launched some of their most powerful attacks, Big Mom shockingly stood back up again. She sacrificed a year of her lifespan to increase her size and strength, which made her more powerful than ever before. The episode ended as she used her Soul-Soul Fruit to turn various rubble and weapons in the area into living enemies for Law and Kid to fight.

What to expect (speculative) in One Piece episode 1057?

Given the focus on Law and Kid in the previous episode, One Piece episode 1057 will likely either stick with them through the rest of their fight, or bounce to another fight for the time being. In any case, fans can expect whatever fight begins in the next episode to be the primary focus of the next stretch of installments.

While fans are obviously hoping for Kid and Law versus Big Mom to be the lucky winners, almost any fight in Onigashima would be fine to focus on. One fight fans can expect to not pan out now is Luffy versus Kaido. This leaves Law and Kid versus Big Mom, Zoro versus King, Sanji versus Queen, and Raizo versus Fukurokuju to pick from. While fans may have some preferences over others, all the remaining fights are exciting choices to pick from.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes