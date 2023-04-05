One Piece chapter 1080 (raw scans): Garp's Haki on full display as SWORD's assault on Hachinosu gets serious

One Piece chapter 1080’s raw scans were released on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 following the release of text-based spoiler information earlier in the week. While the raw scans do seemingly corroborate all previously reported spoiler information, they are nevertheless an unofficial look at the issue, meaning details are susceptible to change in the official release.

In any case, the One Piece chapter 1080 raw scans are incredibly exciting for a few key reasons, most of which center around seeing new Devil Fruits in action. However, the raw scans also seem to reveal an exciting fact about Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp to fans, apparently portraying him as an Advanced Conqueror’s Haki user.

One Piece chapter 1080 raw scans introduce new Devil Fruits, a new Conqueror’s Haki user, and more

One Piece chapter 1080 raw scans begin with the issue's title page, which features a fan-request cover story. Fans can see Kawamatsu and Hiyori Kozuki playing with origami cranes, with a real crane present beside them. Following this, the chapter begins its story content, taking fans to Hachinosu Island immediately.

Some pirates are seen dancing and celebrating when one points out Koby’s wanted poster for the Cross Guild. As the previous spoiler information claimed, his bounty is indeed a five-star one, making it equal in value to 500 million Beri. The skull fortress in the center of the island then seemingly begins speaking, with its “mouth” visibly moving.

One Piece chapter 1080 raw scans then reveal the pirates speaking with the skull fortress, as Koby is seen trying to escape while carrying his ball and chain restraints. Other prisoners seem to be following him, and the issue then cuts back to the inside of the Skull Fortress, where some members of the Blackbeard Pirates are present.

Avalo Pizarro is seen using his Devil Fruit to move around the floors and walls of the fortress, while Shiryu silently sits in the same room. Meanwhile, Vasco Shot appears to be riding a bubble of some sort in the sky, seemingly heading into town. Sanjuan Wolf, on the other hand, is in another section of the island entirely, and is simply sleeping.

Koby is then seen continuing to run away from several pirates on his own, as One Piece chapter 1080 begins a flashback which takes viewers to Hachinosu. Here, Blackbeard is seen speaking with Koby, likely about his plans for Koby’s capture which were discussed in previous spoiler information releases. Kuzan is also present here and, like the spoilers had previously claimed, appears to explain what SWORD is and why Koby is of no value.

Blackbeard seems to remain resolute in his goals regardless of Kuzan’s advice, as the flashback ends and the issue returns to the present with a focus on Koby. As he continues to run through the city, he notices a commotion. The chaos then reveals members from the SWORD group, with several ranked officers introduced here.

Each of the ranked officers are apparently given a chance to show their powers and have their Devil Fruits explained in One Piece chapter 1080’s raw scans. The issue’s final pages see Garp’s ship fly into the skies over Hachinosu island, wowing everyone noticing the appearance. Garp then leaps off the ship and, using what appears to be an Advanced Conqueror’s Haki punch, destroys the town on Hachinosu in one blow.

