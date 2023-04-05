One Piece Chapter 1080 (Full Summary): Koby's breakout sets up exciting Devil Fruit introductions, including a potential Awakening

One Piece Chapter 1080’s alleged full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, bringing with them an inside look at an incredibly exciting issue. The spoilers introduce several new Devil Fruits from both the Blackbeard Pirates and the SWORD group, one of which is seemingly an Awakened Fruit.

One Piece Chapter 1080 also gives fans an update on Koby’s status and some older plotlines. It also explains why Blackbeard captured Koby in the first place. While the issue is allegedly relatively short at 17 pages long, it is nevertheless an incredibly dense and exciting one for readers.

One Piece Chapter 1080 gives an update on Perona and Gecko Moria while focusing on Koby and SWORD

Full summary spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1080’s full summary spoilers by Redon begin with the issue’s cover page, which is a fan request featuring Hiyori and Kawamatsu playing with origami paper. The issue then goes into its story content, taking readers to Hachinosu Island. Here, various pirates are seen discussing someone’s breakout, with the issue then showing Koby escaping with other prisoners.

A flashback shows that Perona found Koby in a cell, offering to release him if he helped her find Gecko Moria. Gecko Moria was Perona’s old captain and a former Shichibukai before his defeat at the hands of Monkey D. Luffy. Moria’s cell is deeper in the prison block, with Moria himself not being seen in this issue. Koby accepts Perona’s proposal, also helping to release other prisoners.

One Piece Chapter 1080 then shows various random pirates in Hachinosu trying to capture Koby in order to turn him over to the Cross Guild. The Cross Guild has given Koby a 5-star bounty, meaning that whoever captures him and hands him over will get five treasure chests with 100 million Beri worth of treasure inside. In other words, a 1-star bounty with the Cross Guild is equivalent to 100 million Beri in value.

The issue specifies that the typical bounty for a Marine Captain in the Cross Guild is only 1 star, but since Koby has the title of “hero,” his bounty is much higher than normal. Koby is now running from other pirates but is doing so to act as a decoy for the prisoners. Members of the Blackbeard Pirates are watching the scene unfold from the skull fortress in the island’s center.

These members are revealed in One Piece Chapter 1080 to be Avalo Pizarro, Vasco Shot, San Juan Wolf, and Shiryu. Their new Devil Fruits are also revealed. They are the Island-Island Fruit, the Liquor-Liquor Fruit, and the Enlarge-Enlarge Fruit, respectively. Shiryu’s Devil Fruit was previously revealed as the Clear-Clear Fruit, stolen from the now-deceased Absalom of the Thriller Bark Pirates (Moria’s crew).

Pizarro’s Fruit seemingly allows him to merge himself with the wooden floor and stone wall, allowing the skull fortress to move and talk, with Pizarro seemingly not wanting to intervene. Based on this usage, the Island-Island Fruit most likely works in a similar way to Donquixote Pirates member Pica’s Stone-Stone Fruit, but with general materials and an entire island being able to be controlled.

One Piece Chapter 1080 spoilers then show Vasco Shot using his Devil Fruit to create a liquor bubble and fly on it, while commenting that he wants to burn the town. While San Juan Wolf’s Devil Fruit is confirmed as the Enlarge-Enlarge Fruit, he is allegedly sleeping in the issue, likely meaning his Devil Fruit isn’t seen being used.

The foursome are the only members of the Blackbeard Pirates on the island, with Shiryu standing in the Skull Fortress with Pizarro. The issue then begins with a flashback of Koby and Blackbeard speaking to one another, with Blackbeard revealing that he captured Koby as a negotiation piece to make Hachinosu an official World Government island.

One Piece Chapter 1080 also sees Blackbeard express hope that he can be named the island’s king. However, Koby explains that he’s useless in negotiations as a SWORD member. This prompts Kuzan, the former Admiral Aokiji, to explain that SWORD’s members are Marines who officially resigned and “returned their codes.”

While this grants them the freedom to attack Yonko without the approval of the World Government and from the chain of command, there are drawbacks. Now no longer officially Marines, SWORD members can’t count on being saved by their comrades, with the Marines taking no responsibility for them and being able to cut them off at any time.

Despite this, Blackbeard still believes he can use Koby’s “hero” title to pressure and negotiate with the World Government. One Piece Chapter 1080 then returns to the present on Hachinosu Island, where SWORD has arrived and is attacking the island while some of its new members are introduced to readers.

Commander Hibari is first introduced to fans. She was seen in Chapter 1061 when she and Helmeppo asked for help rescuing Koby. She is a sniper who uses Dr. Vegapunk’s “GP Flower” bullets, which seemingly turn the enemy’s gunpowder into flowers. It’s unknown if the leaker Redon means “flower” or “flour” here, with the latter seeming more likely but unconfirmed either way.

Next introduced in One Piece Chapter 1080 is Rear Admiral Kuchaku, who is Vice Admiral Tsuru’s granddaughter and a user of the Whip-Whip Fruit. Per the full summary spoilers, she can command anything she whips, including buildings. Kuchaku was first introduced standing next to Prince Grus in Chapter 1061.

The aforementioned Rear Admiral Prince Grus was then introduced, who was first seen in Chapter 1061 in-story and in Chapter 966 in a cover story. Grus is a user of the Clay-Clay Fruit and can control clay and create golems. He can also turn other SWORD members’ bodies into clay, possibly hinting at his Devil Fruit being an Awakened Paramecia-type.

One Piece Chapter 1080’s full summary spoilers also claim that the other unnamed SWORD members from Chapter 1061 appear in this issue as well. Grus allegedly creates golems of them with his Devil Fruit during the fight. Kuchaku, meanwhile, traps all the pirates in the middle of the island thanks to the buildings she controls with her Devil Fruit.

Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp's ship then appears flying in the sky, in a manner similar to the Thousand Sunny after using the Coup de Burst. Helmeppo and Tashigi are seen with Garp on board, as Garp jumps off and drops into the middle of the island. He uses an attack called Galaxy Impact (literally translated to “Fist Bone Impact”) and destroys the entire town with just one punch.

After his attack, Garp asks the pirates if they realize who they’ve kidnapped, calling Koby the “future of the Marines” and his own “beloved apprentice” as One Piece Chapter 1080 ends.

Unfortunately, the issue also announces a series break next week.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

