10 One Piece pirates who were part of the wrong crew

For the pirates that inhabit the world of One Piece, being a member of a crew is a great honor that they cherish with their lives. Crew members are like family for most pirates, so fans understand the loyalty and faith each member puts in their friends.

Still, being loyal to a crew and truly belonging to one is not the same thing. Some pirates throughout the series have been part of the wrong crew for a plethora of different reasons. Maybe their ideals were not aligned, they were forced to join, or they simply realized something within their crew was wrong.

In this list, we will present 10 pirates who belonged to the wrong crew at some point in One Piece’s history.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers.

Hachi and 9 other One Piece characters who never belonged with their old crew

1) Baby 5 (Donquixote Pirates)

Baby 5 deserved to be a part of a better crew (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

For a long time, Baby 5 was a part of the Donquixote Pirates, acting as their personal servant and assassin. She was abandoned as a kid because her own mother thought of her as a burden to the family. After wandering around alone for a long time, she was recruited into Donquixote’s crew.

Her desire to please and be needed by the people around her kept her as a member of this evil crew of pirates for a long time. Fortunately, Sai mistakenly encountered her during the fight on Dressrosa and ended up marrying her, making her a part of the Straw Hat Fleet.

2) Donquixote Rosinante (Donquixote Pirates)

Rosinante was the little brother of the evil and twisted Doflamingo, as well as an undercover member of the Marines acting as a spy inside his brother's crew. Despite this, he did not truly belong to any of these cruel crews, seeing as he was one of the most kind-hearted individuals in One Piece.

When he discovered Law was suffering from a terminal illness, he did everything in his power to find a cure for the boy. He did not care about the Marines or the Donquixote Pirates’ desires, he just wanted to save a child from certain death. He tragically died after his betrayal was discovered by his brother, failing in his attempt to make his brother face justice.

3) Trafalgar D. Water Law (Donquixote Pirates)

Law became a Supernova without Donquixote's help (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Law was born in a country that was being ravaged by an incurable disease at the time of his birth. While fighting this illness, Law lost everything during a raid on his village, which would later guide him towards the Donquixote Pirates.

Law became close to Rosinante, who he knew as Corazon, as he was the only person who wanted to help him survive his disease. After witnessing Doflamingo killing his brother without remorse, Law left the crew to create his own later in life.

4) Arlong (Sun Pirates)

Arlong was blinded by his desire for revenge (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Unlike most other characters on this list, Arlong did not leave the Sun Pirates because he discovered they were evil or had a change of heart. Arlong became his own captain because he wanted to make humans suffer as vengeance for the way Fish-men have been treated in One Piece’s world.

One of the most honorable traits of the Sun Pirates was their unwillingness to kill anyone, even when looking for revenge against humans. Arlong was never going to last long as a member of this noble pirate crew since he was always a ruthless and bloodthirsty individual.

5) Charlotte Katakuri (Big Mom Pirates)

Katakuri may leave the Big Mom Pirates soon (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Katakuri is a weird member of Big Mom Pirates, considering he is one of the few people who does not fit into the whole aesthetic of the group. He is also one of the most loyal, caring, and protective individuals inside this crew.

On the other hand, Big Mom is not a good person, and she is known to kill even the people most loyal to her. Katakuri is already thinking about leaving the Big Mom Pirates, as he has realized he does not fit into this group. Maybe one day we will see him be a part of a crew he can consider his real family.

6) Hachi (Arlong Pirates)

Hachi just wanted a better life (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

As mentioned before, the Arlong Pirates were a group of Fish-men who wanted to cause as much pain as possible to humans. Hachi used to be a member of this misguided crew of pirates, going as far as to fight Zoro to protect his former allies.

However, he would later realize that his actions, and those of the Arlong Pirates as a whole, were not the correct way to search for justice. Hachi became friends with of the Straw Hat Pirates, willing to give his own life to protect Luffy from the ire of a Celestial Dragon.

7) Whitebeard (Rocks Pirates)

The Rocks Pirates are still a mystery inside One Piece’s world. All we know about them is that they were one of the most powerful pirate crews of the Old Age. One of its members was the famed and beloved Whitebeard, who became a part of the group because the Rocks won him in a game of Davy Back Fight.

Unlike most other members of this crew who would go on to become cruel and sadistic people like Kaido and Big Mom, Whitebeard was a kind and honorable man. He would go on to become one of the most respected and beloved pirate captains amongst the fandom, before dying heroically to save his friends.

8) Gin (Krieg Pirates)

Gin wanted a better pirate crew (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Don Krieg was a devious man who was considered the most powerful pirate of the East Blue. Gin was one of the members of his crew who was saved by Sanji before the final fight against the Straw Hats.

Gin was nothing like his captain, considering Krieg was obsessed with power and would play dirty in order to obtain it. Gin, however, was an honorable man who ended up saving Sanji from Krieg’s poisonous gas.

In the end, he was the one to knock Krieg down, claiming his crew needed to start anew. We do not know what happened after, but it is likely he either created a new pirate crew or left Kreig behind.

9) Perona (Thriller Bark Pirates)

Perona is happy with her new life (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Perona’s aesthetic fits perfectly with the Thriller Bark Pirates,’ but her personality and moral code does not. Her former captain, Gecko Moria, is a lazy man who looks down on people because of their weaknesses, even his late friends. Perona also thinks of herself as above others, but she does show compassion and kindness.

In reality, Perona is just a girl who feels lonely and wants to have cute animal friends to play with her. After leaving her old crew behind, Perona would become a much better person, even helping Sanji during his training with Mihawk.

10) Aokoji (Marines)

Bam²⁵ @The25thBam_ Aokoji has been my favorite ever since he let Robin go, i jus love his powers and also how he doesn’t jus do as the government tells him, and even when he pulled up on doffy to save his friend smoker it just shows how much of a good person he was, hope we see more of him soon 🤞🏾 Aokoji has been my favorite ever since he let Robin go, i jus love his powers and also how he doesn’t jus do as the government tells him, and even when he pulled up on doffy to save his friend smoker it just shows how much of a good person he was, hope we see more of him soon 🤞🏾 https://t.co/t4N93W01xF

Although Aokoji did not start One Piece as a pirate, he is now a part of one of the most powerful crews in existence. He is a former Marine Admiral who left the organization to become a part of the Blackbeard Pirates. Aokoji left behind his life as a servant of the world Government after Akainu became Fleet Admiral because he could not serve under someone as ruthless as him.

Akainu’s ideas of justice is absolute and he does not care who has to die or suffer when he enacts it. Aokoji was never going to work for someone with such extreme and dangerous ideals. His motives for joining Blackbeard and his crew are still unknown, but let’s hope he helps them learn to be better people.

