8 One Piece tattoos and what they mean

One Piece is one of the most, if not the most, popular and successful manga and anime series of all time. Ever since the former and its respective on-screen adaptation came out, fans have noticed that multiple characters have tattoos on their body.

Here's an in-detail look at some tattoos seen on the bodies of popular characters from One Piece.

Significance of these tattoos in 'One Piece'

1) Whitebeard pirates

Kyle Anime Scouter @kylescouter



There is no tattoo of White Beard.

That means he came here before he joined White Beard Pirates.



Oda-san draws all the details😆



#OnePiece

#ワンピース Look at Ace's back.There is no tattoo of White Beard.That means he came here before he joined White Beard Pirates.Oda-san draws all the details😆 Look at Ace's back.There is no tattoo of White Beard.That means he came here before he joined White Beard Pirates.Oda-san draws all the details😆#OnePiece#ワンピース https://t.co/F89MhrgnVc

The Whitebeard pirates are well-known among pirates in One Piece. Ace D. Portgas is one of the most popular characters from the series and belongs to the Whitebeard pirates.

This tattoo is the emblem of this pirate group, added to the backs of the group's higher-ups.

2) Sun pirates

Jinbe with the Sun Pirates tattoo (Image via Toei Animation)

The Sun Pirates in One Piece were formed by Fisher Tiger. Both Arlong and Jinbe were former pirates of this crew, and this tattoo can be seen on Jinbe and Fisher Tiger.

This group of pirates later split into three factions, namely the Arlong Pirates and Marco Pirates, while Jinbe became one of the seven warlords of the sea.

3) Arlong

Kristalyn Hazel @kristalynhazel

She hated that tattoo and stabbed it multiple times. Instead of having a huge scar she replaced it with windmill and oranges to remind her of her hometown instead. :) @juIianBIckthxrn @ringadindons @StaruPlatinum Before she met Luffy, she has the Arlong mark tattooed on her arm for recognition. They terrorized her hometown.She hated that tattoo and stabbed it multiple times. Instead of having a huge scar she replaced it with windmill and oranges to remind her of her hometown instead. :) @juIianBIckthxrn @ringadindons @StaruPlatinum Before she met Luffy, she has the Arlong mark tattooed on her arm for recognition. They terrorized her hometown.She hated that tattoo and stabbed it multiple times. Instead of having a huge scar she replaced it with windmill and oranges to remind her of her hometown instead. :) https://t.co/63ZyyjqEhA

Arlong Pirates are the ones who captured the town in which Nami lived during the Arlong Park arc. The tattoo consists of a shark and two bones in the background.

This was the pirates' emblem and was tattooed onto all of the members of the Arlong Pirates. Even Nami was forced to have it on her arm as a mark of allegiance.

4) Ace

Ace with the ASCE tattooed on his body (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece, Ace has two tattoos, one being the emblem of the Whitebeard Pirates and another that spelled "ASCE." According to sources, this tattoo is an abbreviation, and each letter symbolizes something.

"A" stands for Ace, "S" stands for Sabo, "C" stands for crybaby or, in this case, Luffy, and "E" stands for Edward Newgate.

5) Luffy

hey.hey.hey.brokuto @aumariie

Why did I just now realize that luffy wrote 3D2Y as the way to let his crew know that he changed the meet date- 🤠 o h man I’m slow



#ONEPIECE #marineford #monkeydluffy #portgasdace #sabo #anime #brook #luffy #mugiwara #RoronoaZoro Wait hold up-Why did I just now realize that luffy wrote 3D2Y as the way to let his crew know that he changed the meet date- 🤠 o h man I’m slow #sabo dy #ace Wait hold up- Why did I just now realize that luffy wrote 3D2Y as the way to let his crew know that he changed the meet date- 🤠 o h man I’m slow #ONEPIECE #sabody #ace #marineford #monkeydluffy #portgasdace #sabo #anime #brook #luffy #mugiwara #RoronoaZoro https://t.co/EYBJzjkqJD

The protagonist of One Piece has "3D2Y" tattooed on his arm. It just represented the time he spent training.

This tattoo is a reminder for his crew to meet him two years and three days later.

6) Nami

This character from One Piece was forced to have an Arlong tattoo. But she despises him and what he did to the town she lived in. Towards the end of the Arlong Park arc, she asks the doctor to give her the same tattoo as her adopted sister.

7) Law

In One Piece, Law has multiple tribal tattoos on his body. A quite popular among fans is the one on his chest.

This tattoo is the emblem of the Heart Pirates, whose captain is none other than Trafalgar Law himself.

8) Kozuki Oden's emblem

A crescent moon tattoo as a mark of their loyalty towards the Kozuki family (Image via Toei Animation)

Allies of Kozuki Oden have a crescent moon tattooed on their ankles even after Orochi killed Oden and slandered their name.

This tattoo is the emblem of the Kozuki family, who have ruled the country of Wano for generations.

Edited by Ravi Iyer