One Piece: 10 best husbandos, ranked

One Piece husbandos are highly regarded for their likeability, cool factor, and unique aesthetic.

For decades now, men and women alike have been attracted to anime characters, despite their fictional status. It’s no surprise that One Piece falls under this category. Women may get the most attention, but the men aren’t that far behind.

For every Nami or Nico Robin, there is a Zoro and Sanji. One Piece isn’t a romantic series by any means, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t fall in love with these characters. If they existed in the real world, they would certainly get a lot of suitors.

These are the best husbandos in One Piece

10) Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri is on the older side, but he is still a very popular character in the One Piece series. The Sweet Commander of the Big Mom Pirates is known for his imposing physical strength.

His character design stands out with pink tattoos and a pelican eel mouth. Despite his threatening appearance, he always makes time for delicious sweets. One Piece characters like to set their priorities straight, after all.

More importantly, Katakuri is firmly loyal to his entire family. His brothers and sisters greatly respect him for his unwavering dedication. Some of them even believe he should take over the pirate crew one day.

9) Shanks

Shanks is a rather sauve individual, given his smooth mannerisms and fine taste in clothing. A mysterious aura constantly surrounds this character.

Known for his signature red hair, Shanks named his pirate crew after it. They are ridiculously strong by One Piece standards, which means he’s seen his fair share of tough battles. He even has a scar across his left eye to prove it. At the very least, he can protect those he loves.

8) Donquixote Rosinante

Known by his code name Corazon, he worked alongside the Donquixote Pirates. Rosinante has only shown up in a single flashback, yet his popularity still endures in the One Piece fandom.

Despite his clown appearance, his backstory is no laughing matter. Born into power and wealth, his family eventually lost their privileges. Unlike his cruel brother Doflamingo, Rosinante was a kind and caring individual, so he didn’t become a monster like him.

Sadly, he met his end when his own brother killed him. One Piece fans will never forget how he sacrificed his own life to save a little boy named Trafalgar Law.

7) Eustass Kid

Kid is not someone who backs down from a battle. With a strong willpower and competitive nature, he aims to become Pirate King of the One Piece series.

This punk rock pirate is always the life of the party. “Metal” is a great way to describe Kid, both for his ability to control the material and his love of the music genre. His pirate crew must have a lot of fun celebrating their victories.

6) Sabo

Sabo stands out for his youthful appearance and steampunk fashion sense.

With a strong moral compass, he follows it no matter which direction it takes him. Sabo was so disgusted by how the rich treated the poor that he willingly gave up a life of luxury. Now, he is a commander in the Revolutionary Army, with the intended goal of bringing down the World Nobles.

Sabo cares deeply for his sworn brothers Ace and Luffy. When the former died and his Devil Fruit was passed on, Sabo made sure to eat it and carry on his legacy.

5) Portgas D. Ace

He may not be around anymore, but One Piece fans will always remember Ace. This pretty boy was known for having cool fire powers. The son of the Pirate King could sink entire fleets.

In many ways, he was a mature version of Luffy, his sworn younger brother. Ace would always protect him from various dangers during their childhood. He always believed in Luffy’s potential to grow in the One Piece series. For better or worse, Ace also never backs down from a fight.

4) Vinsmoke Sanji

Sanji is a ladies' man at heart, given his high-class suits and taste in vintage wine. His chivalrous attitude means he refuses to strike down a single woman in combat.

Women certainly wouldn’t mind him making some breakfast in bed. Sanji’s cooking skills are second to none in the One Piece series. This is someone who has inspired real-life cookbooks. Sanji can take the most basic ingredients and make a restaurant-quality dish.

Beyond all this, Sanji is also a deeply compassionate man who cares for others. Kindness is a defining virtue for the Straw Hat chef.

3) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro doesn’t even have to try hard to be cool. Whether it’s defeating enemies with a single move, or his collection of rare swords, Zoro is among the best fighters in One Piece. He is definitely capable of protecting his loved ones.

The battle-hardened warrior carries several different scars across his body. Nonetheless, Zoro is a physically gifted specimen, given his love for training. No amount of booze can take that away from him.

Zoro may seem stern and serious, but he does have a sentimental side. He is more than willing to risk his life to save others, and this makes him the perfect first mate of the Straw Hat Pirates.

2) Trafalgar Water D. Law

Law is arguably one of the most attractive characters in the series, and it’s easy to see why One Piece fans have fallen in love with him. Law is also known for making fashion statements with his choice of clothing.

With a laid-back attitude, Law makes everything seem effortless. He is a doctor with a vast knowledge of medical practices. Law often puts this to good use whenever he is fighting someone.

Despite his endless cool factor, he also fully embraces his nerdy side. Law is a big fan of comics, not to mention robots and ninjas.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

There is a reason why Luffy is the main character of the One Piece series. Life is never boring with the Straw Hat around. He is a fearless leader with a thirst for adventure. Despite his young age, Luffy has lived a hundred different lives already.

He also has the unnatural ability to make friends with everybody, and there are times when even his sworn enemies can’t help but get drawn to him. Luffy can also be counted on for his ability to read people. The future Pirate King will always protect his friends, no matter what danger lies ahead of him.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

