Additional spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1080 feature more Devil Fruit reveals

One Piece Chapter 1080 additional spoilers were released on Monday, April 3, 2023. Fans will see several new Devil Fruits revealed, as well as the introduction of a new member of the SWORD squad.

One Piece Chapter 1080 also establishes exactly why Blackbeard captured Coby in the first place while offering some insight into how the Cross Guild’s bounty system works. All in all, the upcoming issue looks set to be an exciting release, which will continue to set the stage for the climactic final saga.

One Piece Chapter 1080 additional spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1080 additional spoilers see the battle at Hachinosu Island reach disastrous heights

One Piece Chapter 1080’s additional spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is “The Legendary Hero.” They then confirm that the entirety of the issue’s events take place at Pirate Island, also called Hachinosu Island. Here, the SWORD squad is seen fighting the general Blackbeard Pirates. However, not all are present at the time of the fight.

Those specified to be on Hachinosu for the fight are Shiryu of the Rain, Vasco Shot, Avalo Pizarro, and Sanjuan Wolf. Their Devil Fruits are allegedly revealed in the issue, with Avalo Pizarro’s being the “Island Fruit,” Sanjuan Wolf’s the “Inflation Fruit,” and Vasco Shot’s the “Liquor Fruit.”

One Piece Chapter 1080 additional spoilers then specify the SWORD members present: Hibari, Prince Grus, and Kujaku. Hibari was first introduced during the Egghead Island arc, as was Grus' in-story (with a prior appearance coming in a previous cover story). Kujaku, meanwhile, seems to be a brand-new character whom additional spoilers specify is the granddaughter of Vice Admiral Tsuru.

The Cross Guild’s bounty for Coby is revealed to be 500 million Beri and a 5-star valuation. The star system seems to be a unique part of the Cross Guild’s Marine bounty system, with no analog for World Government bounties.

A flashback then reveals exactly why Blackbeard captured Coby. Per One Piece Chapter 1080 additional spoilers, Blackbeard kidnapped Coby in order to negotiate with the World Government. This was to make Hachinosu Island an official World Government member and establish him as the island’s ruler.

In the flashback, Kuzan seems to counter Blackbeard, stating that the SWORD group cannot be negotiated with.

The SWORD squad’s powers, Devil Fruits, “and more” are also allegedly seen in the issue. Per the spoilers, Hibari is a skilled sniper who uses a Vegapunk weapon, while Prince Grus has the Mud/Clay Fruit. Kujaku is said to have the Whip Fruit.

Finally, One Piece Chapter 1080 allegedly ends with Garp joining the rest of the squad, destroying buildings with his fists and Haki. It’s not specified whether Armament or Conqueror’s Haki is used by Garp here. However, the former seems more likely since Garp is not yet confirmed to have the latter. Unfortunately, the spoilers do end by specifying that there’s a series break next week.

