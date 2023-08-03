How Luffy's Gear 5 is related to Joy Boy in One Piece, explained

The long-awaited transformation of Luffy's Gear 5 is ready to take place in One Piece Episode 1,071, promising a fascinating development for fans. There are intriguing signs of an essential connection between Luffy's Gear 5 and the mysterious character of Joy Boy as the expectation for this major event grows.

The grand passage that awaits the Straw Hat group and the exhilarating discovery of the mysterious Laugh Tale are promised by the crossroads of Luffy's Gear 5 transformation and the heritage of Joy Boy. As we look into the connection between the two, we will claw into the secrets of the Void Century and the legacy of the Joy Boy.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for all the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Unravelling the connection between Luffy's Gear 5 and Joy Boy in One Piece

One of the predominant ideas claims that Joy Boy is a term given to individuals with the authority to free the world from oppression rather than the name of someone specific.

Zunesha, a centuries-old entity, proclaims the return of Joy Boy after detecting Luffy's devil fruit waking and the Drums of Liberation resonating with his heartbeat, lending validity to this theory.

The Gomu Gomu no Mi, which is commonly thought to be Luffy's devil fruit, is really a Mythical Zoan called the Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika, according to the manga. Since freedom is a recurring topic in One Piece, the power of this devil fruit is described as making the person the physical representation of freedom.

So, based on all available information it is safe to say, Sun God Nika, not Joy Boy, is the reincarnation of Luffy's Gear 5 transformation. Instead, Joy Boy is a historical character whose memory lives on through those with the ability to bring about the world's liberation.

The devil fruit Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika has made a connection between the first Joy Boy and his friend Zunesha. It is further evidenced by the Gaint elephant's joy at Luffy's Gear 5 transformation that the title of Joy Boy is passed down through the generations.

One Piece creator Eichiro Oda constantly borrows factual stuff to enhance the structure in his work. The characteristics of Luffy's Gear 5 and the name Joy Boy seem to be based on a person from the Caribbean tradition.

The African tale of the Drums of Liberation tells of a drummer kid who, although a slave, played rhythmic beats that inspired the fire of freedom and liberation for other prisoners.

Luffy's Gear 5 is the embodiment of dancing, music, and festivity mirroring the series' themes, similar to the Drums of Liberation and the smiling freedom warrior.

The significance of Joy Boy in One Piece

ℤ𝔸𝕂𝕀🥷🏽 @Zakiabjr pic.twitter.com/HHi4epxZJl FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 800 YEARS. ZUNESHA IS HEARING THE DRUMS OF LIBERATION JOYBOY HAS RETURNED! GEAR 5 LUFFY IS FINALLY AWAKENED. #ONEPIECE1070

Joy Boy's reference has been quietly dropped throughout the series since it was first substantiated in the Fish-Man Island Arc, making fans want to learn the mysteries of the void era from 800 years ago.

The ancient Ryugu Poneglyph in the Sea Forest, which Nico Robin decrypted, revealed hints regarding the significance of Joy Boy and suggested that he was an ancient being with ties to the Fishmen.

In his letter, which Robin deciphered, Joy Boy laments the broken pledge he made to the Mermaid Princess and expresses hope that someone else may keep their end of the vow in the future. It would appear that Luffy is suited for this task in the present.

The Mermaid Prince from the Void Century and Zunesha are the only people connected to Joy Boy who are known. One of the ancient weapons known as Poseidon, which had a tremendous impact on the world's events at the time, was passed down to the Mermaid Princess.

Joy Boy and Void Century Prince had a similar relationship to Luffy and Shirahoshi, the present Mermaid Princess.

After discovering the world's real history at Laugh Tale, Gol D. Roger, the former Pirate King, likewise declared his want to live in the same age as Joy Boy. As a result, several suppositions concerning Joy Boy's identity and position in the world surfaced.

Similarly, Joy Boy is the one who has buried the mysterious One Piece treasure on the island of Laugh Tale. In the end, Luffy's hunt may bring him to the treasure, fulfilling Joy Boy's long-awaited pledge, which is the key to unleashing the world's secrets.

