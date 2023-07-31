One Piece: Drums of Liberation & Gear 5 have a Brazilian connection nobody saw coming

One Piece's fascinating universe has an unexpected Brazilian link that has fans all around the world intrigued. The anime's recent mention of Drums of Liberation during Gear 5 transformation and Brazil's vibrant Carnival celebrations share an intriguing connection, as pointed out by Redditor u/Pyrammo.

The connection has generated interest and rumors as viewers anticipate the long-awaited Gear 5 transformation of Straw Hat Luffy.

The upcoming release of the One Piece Episode 1071 teaser promises viewers an exciting trip, as the next episodes are expected to be one of the best ever in the anime.

One Piece's Drums of Liberation & Gear 5: Unraveling the connection to Brazil's carnival

The concept of Drums of Liberation is highlighted in One Piece Episode 1071 as it plays a big part in the anime's plot. In the background of the episode, as Luffy prepares to demonstrate his Gear 5 transformation, there is a distinct sound that can only be heard by Zunesha, an ancient elephant. Zunesha refers to these sounds as the Drums of Liberation.

These drums have a startling similarity to Brazil's famous Carnival, as noted by Redditor u/Pyrammo. The Brazilian Carnival is a global phenomenon that enthralls millions of people because of its irresistible energy, festive mood, and celebration of freedom and joy.

Similar to this, the African tale of the Drums of Liberation tells of a drummer child who, although he was a slave, played rhythmic beats that inspired the fire of freedom and liberation for other captives.

ℤ𝔸𝕂𝕀🥷🏽 @Zakiabjr pic.twitter.com/HHi4epxZJl FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 800 YEARS. ZUNESHA IS HEARING THE DRUMS OF LIBERATION JOYBOY HAS RETURNED! GEAR 5 LUFFY IS FINALLY AWAKENED. #ONEPIECE1070

Luffy's change gains a deeper level of importance, maybe hinting at the wider story ramifications. The intensity of Luffy's conflict with Kaido intensifies as fans grow more eager for the Gear 5 to be revealed.

Reddit users who are fans of One Piece have voiced their excitement at the possibility of seeing the Drums of Liberation in the upcoming episodes. Fans have been enthralled by the most recent teaser for the transformation, building anticipation for the forthcoming crucial events.

Additionally, the connection between the drums and Luffy's Gear 5 transformation heightens the excitement for what promises to be an exhilarating and pivotal moment in the series.

The Gear 5 episode heralds the conclusion of the Wano arc, one of the biggest sagas in the series, which has been building for a while.

One Piece Episode 1071, which will be released in Japan on Sunday, August 6, at 9:30 a.m. JST, will give fans of the series something to look forward to as Toei Animation stated it would be one of the greatest pieces of entertainment they have ever received.

