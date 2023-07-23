The official trailer for Netflix's One Piece live-action series was released recently, giving audiences a glimpse of characters such as Gold D. Roger, Shanks, Mihawk, and Arlong. The series is set to premiere on August 31, 2023, and the new trailer has made fans extremely hyped for the series.

The official trailer for the One Piece live-action resonated with fans tremendously, leaving a majority of them satisfied with the first look of important characters such as Mihawk and Arlong. However, the first look of Shanks has been met with mixed reactions.

One Piece live-action series will adapt the East Blue Saga arc

The official trailer for Netflix's upcoming One Piece live-action series was released on Saturday, July 22, 2023, revealing the first look of important characters such as Gold D. Roger, Arlong, Shanks, Mihawk, and Monkey D. Garp. The trailer focuses on Luffy and his crew heading out to the Grand Line in search of the One Piece.

The official trailer for the live-action feels like a faithful adaptation of the East Blue Saga and features several iconic scenes from the anime. In the trailer, Pirate King Gold D. Roger is seen telling people prior to his execution to take to the seas and find his hidden treasure, the One Piece.

Some other notable moments from the main trailer were Nami asking Luffy for help to defeat the Arlong Pirates, Zoro and Mihawk fighting, and Shanks giving Luffy his straw hat. The trailer has made fans confident that the upcoming live-action will be a faithful adaptation, consisting of good visuals and a talented cast.

However, in the past, many live-action anime adaptations produced by Netflix such as Death Note and Cowboy Bebop have bombed dreadfully, being panned by fans and critics alike. Thus, the fandom is currently cautiously optimistic about the fate of the One Piece live-action series.

Oda has been thoroughly involved with the production of the One Piece live-action which gives fans hope that the show will be of better quality than most adaptations. Following the trailer's release, Oda conveyed a heartfelt message to the fans about the show, thanking the cast and crew for all their work.

In this message, the mangaka discussed at length about production, also touching upon some of the grievances fans might have, such as scenes being different from the manga and the omission of characters. However, he believes these come from a place of love as well.

This eight-episode series will adapt the East Blue Saga which is the introductory arc of the One Piece manga and anime. In this arc, a young boy named Monkey D. Luffy meets Shanks and his Red Haired Pirates and vows to become the next Pirate King.

To accomplish this dream, Luffy sets sail on sea and recruits the first members of the Straw Hat Pirates such as Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, and Nami. They go through lots of adventures, encountering antagonists such as Buggy and Arlong. The arc ends with the crew journeying to the Grand Line.

The official trailer has given fans a glimpse of what the supporting characters such as Garp, Mihawk, Shanks, and Arlong will look like in the series. While some fans are appreciative of the casting and costume design, others have criticized the first look of Shanks and Roger.

Arlong has been called bizarre and jarring to look at, with fans referring to Shanks as homeless. However, they have praised the first look of Mihawk and Garp. Even the real-life adaptation of a villain like Buggy has been approved by fans.

The tweets above encapsulate how fans feel about the upcoming One Piece live-action series, following the release of its official trailer. While some fans have been impressed by the casting and set design, others feel let down by Shanks' first look from the new trailer, alongside other complaints.

Peter Gadiot as Shanks does not sit well with fans. However, other casting choices such as Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk, Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger have been met with praise from them.

