One Piece live-action trailer sneakily introduces fans to Foxy, Bellamy, and Cavendish in final seconds

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, the full-length trailer for Netflix’s One Piece live-action series was released as a part of the annual One Piece Day celebrations held in Japan. Serving as a celebration of the world-famous manga series by author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda, the event coincides with the series’ debut anniversary.

Unsurprisingly, one of the main focuses of this year’s celebration was Netflix’s aforementioned and upcoming One Piece live-action series, set to debut on the service on August 31, 2023. While the initial teaser trailer did not appeal to all fans, the full-length preview has seemingly won many over, despite some issues in translation from the manga to the small screen.

One aspect of the full-length trailer for the One Piece live-action series that fans are quite happy with is the Easter Eggs and teases sprinkled within. In fact, some of the most significant of these teases come in the trailer’s final seconds, which see Luffy and Koby looking at a wanted poster board featuring known names.

One Piece live-action sets up eventual debuts of Foxy, Bellamy, and Cavendish in latest trailer

In the final moments of the full-length trailer for the One Piece live-action series, fans can see Monkey D. Luffy and Koby looking at a poster board with various flyers on it. Many of these are wanted posters, with anti-pirate propaganda, warnings, and calls to action also seen with a heavy presence on the board.

However, by paying attention to detail, fans can actually identify three future characters’ names on the board. These characters are Captain Foxy of the Foxy Pirates, Captain Bellamy of the Bellamy Pirates, and Captain Cavendish of the Beautiful Pirates. While none of these three will appear in the live-action series's first season beyond their wanted posters, the series is clearly laying the groundwork for future seasons if successful enough to merit them.

If the One Piece live-action series were to continue into future seasons, the first of these three to appear would be Bellamy during the Jaya arc. This section of the series will see the Straw Hats find their way to Jaya Island, meeting some friends who find themselves being harassed and mocked by Bellamy and his crew.

Foxy and his Foxy Pirates would be the next to appear, albeit much later on in the series’ storyline than where Bellamy appears. Foxy’s debut (and thus far lone) appearance would come during the Long Ring Long Land arc, in which Foxy challenges the Straw Hats to a Davy Back Game in which the two crews compete to steal members.

The final pirate of this trio to appear in the One Piece live-action series would be Cavendish, who formally debuts during the Dressrosa arc. Such an appearance would be several years down the line, with the live-action series needing to adapt several hundred chapters worth of events before even starting the arc that will introduce him.

Likewise, it’s difficult to say whether this groundwork being laid in the first season will actually turn into any meaningful appearances from these characters. While fans of the franchise are obviously hoping for the series’ success, only time will tell if any additional seasons will be produced. Nevertheless, it’s encouraging to see such groundwork being laid before the series is even officially out.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.