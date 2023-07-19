One Piece episode 1070: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1070 is set to release on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With Luffy’s loss to Kaido seemingly all but officially declared, fans are incredibly curious to see how the next episode plays out. Likewise, fans are curious to see how Kaido will punish Guernica, who is obviously responsible for the interference which gave him an easy win.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure about exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece episode 1070 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, viewers are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

One Piece episode 1070 set to focus on the fallout of Luffy’s loss to Kaido

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece episode 1070 will air on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, July 30, 2023. For some international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead get to see the episode on Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Thus, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece episode 1070 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, July 29

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, July 29

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, July 30

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, July 30

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, July 30

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, July 30

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, July 30

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, July 30

Episode 1069 recap

Guernica as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1069 began with Guernica still reeling from the shock of seeing Maha defeated by Izou and vice versa. This is when the Gorosei contacted him, telling him to take out Luffy immediately. However, X Drake then appeared, attacking Guernica from behind, before getting overwhelmed and seemingly dealt with shortly thereafter.

The episode then shifted to Fukurokuju versus Raizo, where the latter finally won after the former couldn’t take the heat of the flames anymore. Jinbe appeared shortly thereafter, where Raizo said he had a favor to ask without elaborating further. The episode then excitedly cut to Luffy versus Kaido after briefly showing the Fire Festival celebrations.

Fans saw Luffy and Kaido trade magnificent blows, only made more intense by the stellar animation and effort put into each and every scene. There was also an emotional aspect to this focus on their fight, seeing Luffy lash out at Kaido as he joked about his treatment of Wano’s citizens. At the end of the episode, just as the two charged at each other for a final clash, Guernica appeared and used Iron Body to force Luffy to take the full brunt of Kaido’s attack.

What to expect (speculative) from the upcoming episode?

Unfortunately for fans, One Piece episode 1070 will almost certainly begin with the revelation that Kaido is the official winner of the Skull Dome Rooftop battle. The young pirate showed no signs of life whatsoever following Kaido’s last attack landing, suggesting that he truly is down and out for the count this time.

Beyond this, One Piece episode 1070 will likely see Kaido first turn his attention to Guernica before reentering the Onigashima palace to share the news of Luffy’s defeat. With Kid, Law, Zoro, Sanji, and Killer all out of commission, it seems that Kaido’s victory truly is secured with no one left to oppose him and have any chance at all of winning.

