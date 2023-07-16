One Piece episode 1069: Drake takes on Guernica, Raizo emerges victorious, and Luffy's attack falls short

One Piece episode 1069, titled There is Only One Winner - Luffy vs. Kaido, was released on Sunday, July 16, 2023. As the title suggests, the winner of the fight between Luffy and Kaido is revealed in this episode. The stakes have never been higher, as a victory for Kaido would mark the end of the raid. On the other hand, should Luffy emerge victorious, he would not only liberate the people of Wano but also become an Emperor of the Sea.

In the previous episode, fans witnessed several significant battles unfolding on the floating island of Onigashima. Izou fought against CP0 agent Maha, while Luffy took on Kaido. Moreover, Momonosuke alluded to some mysteries within the world of One Piece that are yet to be revealed. The Wano arc is almost reaching its conclusion, and there are exciting things to come in the upcoming episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Guernica's intervention in One Piece episode 1069 changes the fate of the raid on Onigashima

Drake stabs Guernica

Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1069 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1069 opened with Guernica still in a state of shock, having witnessed Maha being defeated by a former Whitebeard pirate. He attempted to concentrate on his immediate task of capturing Robin. However, at that moment, he received an order that shocked him even further. The Five Elders wanted him to take down Luffy immediately, as it was dangerous to let him fight the world's strongest man.

On the other hand, Drake emerged from the ruins, determined to help the raiders instead of accepting defeat. Thus, he attacked Guernica from behind, stabbing him with a massive sword. However, the CP0 agent remained undeterred and swiftly retaliated with a finger pistol attack that sent Drake flying.

Raizo versus Fukurokuju

Raizo as seen in One Piece episode 1069 (Image via Toei)

Raizo and Fukurokuju had previously paralyzed each other and were reluctant to release the other even as they were engulfed by the fire on Onigashima. However, in One Piece episode 1069, their battle finally came to an end as Fukurokuju collapsed while begging for water. This freed Raizo, who also immediately started reacting to the burns, but he tried to calm himself by remembering Oden. He the stated that even ninjas have a right to be free.

At this point, Jinbe appeared, punching through a wall that allowed trapped samurais to escape. He realized that Raizo was also an ally and sought to help him, but before that, the samurai had a favor to ask.

Luffy versus Kaido

Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1069 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1069, while a festival was being celebrated in Wano, the intense fight between Luffy and Kaido continued on the floating island. Luffy relentlessly pummeled a drunken Kaido, who admitted to feeling the pain. Suddenly, Kaido transformed into a dragon and carried Luffy in his mouth as he soared high into the sky. After reaching a significant height, Kaido released Luffy and launched a blast of fire at him.

Luffy, despite withstanding the attack, acknowledged that he had reached the limits of Gear 4. Still, he did not stop pointing out how unfair Kaido is to the people of Wano and why he needed to be dethroned. Kaido further provoked Luffy's anger by claiming that he intentionally denied the people of Wano access to food and water as a result of their defeat. He cruelly suggested that the people should be grateful he spared their lives.

Kaido as seen in One Piece episode 1069 (Image via Toei)

In response, Luffy attacked with the Over-Kong Gun, causing Kaido to crash to the ground. However, Kaido retaliated with the Thunder Bellow Bagua, inflicting severe injuries on Luffy, who struggled to keep his energy from escaping. As the two charged at each other for a final clash, Guernica suddenly entered the scene and diverted Luffy's attention, causing him to miss his target.

Unable to control his momentum, Kaido landed a devastating blow on Luffy, knocking him out completely. However, he was far from pleased with this victory. Guernica's intervention reminded him of how his fight against Oden was disrupted by Higurashi.

A quick recap of One Piece episode 1068

Hiyori as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, fans saw Izou confronting CP0 agents Maha and Guernica. Izou somehow managed to defeat Maha but sustained fatal injuries in the process.

In One Piece episode 1068, Zunesha expressed its willingness to fight alongside Momonosuke. Momonosuke also shared a mysterious finding from his father's journal, revealing that Roger's crew had a joyful experience upon reaching Laugh Tale. Meanwhile, Hiyori revealed her true identity to Orochi while playing the shamisen. It was also revealed that she had immobilized Orochi using a Sea Prism Stone nail.

Finally, Luffy was shown fighting against Kaido. He unleashed Gear 4 Snakeman, determined to drive Kaido away from Wano in order to protect its people.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.