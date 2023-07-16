One Piece episode 1069: Why the Gorosei wanted Guernica to get involved in Luffy vs Kaido, explained

One Piece episode 1069 released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the shocking and apparent conclusion to Luffy and Kaido’s fight. While fans truly have no idea what to expect next, many are still focused on processing what they just saw, with CP0’s Guernica interfering in the duo’s bout to ensure Kaido’s victory.

While many were understandably more focused on the fact that Luffy has apparently lost after taking a devastating hit from Kaido, there’s also a focus on why Guernica did what he did. As explained prior to One Piece episode 1069, the order came directly from the Gorosei, with even Guernica himself expressing a desire to not interfere in the two’s fight for risk of his own life.

Although fans are more focused on the current state of affairs on Onigashima and within Luffy and Kaido’s fight, there is also a desire to understand why Guernica was ordered to do this. While the simple answer is obviously that the Gorosei ordered it, many fans are questioning exactly why the Gorosei ordered it following One Piece Episode 1069’s events.

Disclaimer: This article contains slight One Piece manga spoilers.

Gorosei’s reasons for ordering Guernica to do what he did in One Piece episode 1069 stem from non-Wano happenings

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe



The lowest IQ move was the Gorosei commanding Guernica to interrupt Luffy and Kaido RJupiter👑♣️ @JPeterGod Which characters had the lowest battle IQ in Wano ? In the cases of King and Big Mom, it's not a matter of their battle IQ, it is a matter of flaws and weaknesses in how their powers work.The lowest IQ move was the Gorosei commanding Guernica to interrupt Luffy and Kaido twitter.com/JPeterGod/stat…

Prior to One Piece episode 1069, the Gorosei were seen discussing how this year’s Reverie was cursed, as well as how the situation at Onigashima was what made matters truly pressing. This statement references the various current events which were taking place in the world at the time outside of Wano, which anime-only fans are obviously not yet aware of.

To summarize briefly with as little spoilers as possible, the Reverie’s events played out in such a way which inspired sparks of revolutions in several islands and kingdoms across the seas. Likewise, the defeat of both Big Mom and Kaido at Wano by the upstart Worst Generation could’ve further influenced such revolutionary flames, which is obviously a concern for the Gorosei.

This was the Gorosei’s primary reason for asking Guernica to interfere in Luffy and Kaido’s fight as seen in One Piece episode 1069. However, there’s also likely a secondary reason which was teased earlier on during the Wano Arc. As many fans may remember, the Gorosei were discussing a specific Devil Fruit currently in play at the Onigashima Raid, and how its Awakening would be a monumental event.

It’s more likely than not that the Gorosei were referring to Luffy’s Gum-Gum Fruit, especially considering that both Law and Kid have also displayed their Awakenings in the Wano Arc. Given this, it only makes sense for Luffy to also receive his Awakening in his fight with Kaido. However, this is purely speculative, and is in no way, shape, or form promising that Luffy will Awaken his Devil Fruit. Nevertheless, all current evidence points to such an event occurring.

With these two arguments combined, it’s clear why the Gorosei wanted Guernica to ensure Luffy’s defeat as seen in One Piece episode 1069. Despite the disadvantages of losing a CP0 agent like Guernica and angering Kaido, ensuring Luffy’s defeat and the maintenance of the world’s current balance of powers is undoubtedly in the Gorosei’s best interest.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.