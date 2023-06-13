One Piece Episode 1065: Why Izo chose to fight CP0's Guernica and Maha, explored

In the immediate aftermath of the release of One Piece Episode 1065, fans were primarily concerned with two major events that occurred during the course of the episode. The first focused on Zoro’s fate, with him seemingly battling death. Subsequently, the other event focused on Law and Kid’s renewed zeal in their fight against Big Mom.

While these are undoubtedly the major highlights of One Piece Episode 1065, they’re far from the only significant updates and events. Of similar significance is the fact that Yamato and Kazenbo have now both arrived at their shared destination of the armory. This isn't all, as the episode also showed Izo confronting CP9 as they searched for Nico Robin.

This altercation between Izo and CP9 actually had fans quite confused as they were watching One Piece Episode 1065, with some unable to understand why Izo confronted CP0. While there’s no way to say for sure what Izo’s thought process was, aspects of who he is as a character suggest several different motivations at play in making such a choice.

In One Piece Episode 1065, Izo's multiple allegiances serve as motives for him to defend Straw Hats

Why Izo chose to stop CP0, explained

Beyond the simple aspects of Izo being a pirate and CP0 being World Government members, there are a few key reasons why he chose to fight them in One Piece Episode 1065. His past as both a Whitebeard Pirate and a Kozuki clan follower are both major influences, as is his familial relationship with Kikunojo.

To start with his history as a Whitebeard Pirate, Izo first met Luffy during the Marineford War arc. Here, he and Luffy shared the common goal of wanting to rescue Portgas D. Ace from execution at the World Government’s hands. While Izo and Luffy didn’t directly interact too much during the arc, Izo was still shown to be impressed by Luffy at various points.

Furthermore, the Whitebeard Pirates all emphasized a desire to protect Luffy following Ace’s death, since he was all they had left of Ace. This is in addition to Whitebeard showing Luffy respect by asking his crew to back the latter up in his pursuit of freeing Ace. Both of these memories and moments likely played a major role in Izo’s decision in One Piece Episode 1065.

Likewise, just a few episodes prior, Izo was shown to be a follower of the Kozuki clan by having the clan’s symbol tattooed on his back. While he may not have been as close to Oden as the other Scabbards were, he nevertheless respected and followed Oden as his lord. Likewise, Kozuki Momonosuke is now Izo’s lord as well as the current head of the Kozuki clan.

Since the Straw Hats have been fighting in the Onigashima Raid on behalf of the Kozuki clan to regain control of Wano, this further explains Izo’s actions in One Piece Episode 1065. Combined with his aforementioned loyalties and history with Luffy, it makes sense that he would want to stop CP0 from taking away one of the Straw Hat crewmates.

Finally, Izo’s sibling relationship with Kikunojo is also likely to come into play in his decision-making. With Usopp having taken both Kin’emon and Kikunojo to safety in prior installments, Izo likely wanted to return the favor by fighting to protect and save one of Usopp’s friends. All of these reasons likely combine to force Izo to make the difficult decision of putting his life on the line to stop CP0’s pursuit of Nico Robin.

