One Piece Chapter 1087: Blackbeard Pirates and Kuzan trick Koby into setting up Garp for devastating injury

One Piece chapter 1087’s unofficial scanlations were released on Thursday, July 13, 2023, bringing with them an exciting but nevertheless unofficial look at the issue’s dialogue. While the chapter primarily focuses on action and combat rather than dialogue, there are nevertheless some important lines said whose meaning can change with the official release.

One Piece chapter 1087’s scanlations also provide a much cleaner look at the issue’s artwork than raw scans did, giving fans a look at author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s post-surgery art. While fans aren’t expecting to see any major changes for a few issues, this latest unofficial release already has fans noticing an overall improvement in the sharpness of the artwork.

One Piece chapter 1087 returns fans to Hachinosu, all but wrapping up SWORD’s battle there

One Piece chapter 1087: Havoc on Hachinosu

One Piece chapter 1087 begins at the ship scrapyard of Marine base G-1, where Commodore Brannew is showing Lieutenant Commanders Fullbody and Jango some old, beat-up ships. The trio is discussing how the battleships look like their armored hulls have been caved in by punches, with Jango and Fullbody asking who could do such a thing.

Brannew reveals that Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp has used these scrap ships as punching bags since his youth, making it a part of his daily routine. Likewise, the second was used by Aokiji, who was Garp’s former protege. Brannew also explains that the two couldn’t use Haki or Devil Fruit abilities during their training, adding that no one’s born a hero and that such strength must be earned.

One Piece chapter 1087 then returns to Hachinosu Island, where Sanjuan Wolf has just been tossed into the ocean by Garp. As the Blackbeard Pirates try to rescue Wolf, Vasco Shot takes a drink before using it as fuel for his Heavy Drinker Hearthfire technique, shooting flames from his mouth. Garp, however, grabs some nearby defeated Blackbeard Pirates, using them as a shield from Vasco’s attack.

Hachinosu as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Garp then tosses the burning bodies around the island to burn down the town, calling the move a Pirate Jack-o-Lantern. The Blackbeard Pirates then comment on how Garp is showing no signs of fear despite being outnumbered when Kujaku reaches out to him from his ship sailing the island’s coast.

One Piece chapter 1087 sees her tell Garp that all the wounded and rescued prisoners are on board and that the group is setting sail. She adds that Garp and the others can pull out as soon as they’re ready, prompting Garp to tell Koby, Grus, and Helmeppo that it’s time for them to leave. However, Kuzan appears, telling Garp he can’t just let him leave.

As Garp squares up against Kuzan, Helmeppo worries about being doomed to die on Hachinosu, while Grus asks Garp if he’s also the future of the Marines. Koby says they shouldn’t underestimate the titanic captains, while Garp advises them to head straight to the coast in order to evacuate.

One Piece chapter 1087: A dirty trick and a sticky situation

One Piece chapter 1087 sees Koby start to run to the coast, but he gets distracted by what appears to be a leftover prisoner. As he goes to rescue her, it’s revealed that the woman is also a pirate and that Koby fell into a trap. Just as he’s about to get stabbed by Shiryu of the Rain, Garp intervenes but is unfortunately stabbed instead of Koby.

Garp slams Shiryu into the ground in response, but Shiryu instead laughs about landing a successful hit on Garp. While Helmeppo, Koby, and Grus are all worried for Garp, he tells the trio to head to the ship, and tells Koby that their goal the whole time was to injure him. The Blackbeard Pirates fodder then rush the now-injured Garp, suspecting that they can take him out.

One Piece chapter 1087 sees them add that doing so would earn them a three crown bounty from the Cross Guild, equivalent to 3 billion Beri and the valuation Admirals receive. Kuzan, however, tells the fodder to clear the way and that they wouldn’t stand a chance even if Garp was fully restrained.

Kuzan as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As Kuzan covers his hand in ice in a move called Ice Glove, a flashback starts showing Kuzan first meeting Garp and asking to become his disciple. Garp tells him to get lost, but eventually, he’s shown to be punching the battleships just as Garp is, with both agreeing not to use any kind of power, as Brannew said earlier.

One Piece chapter 1087 sees Kuzan’s punches eventually become as loud as Garp’s, with Garp also eventually telling Kuzan about how his son is a revolutionary. This leads into a scene in which Garp adds that his grandson wants to be a pirate, prompting Kuzan to hilariously ask why Garp is telling him this.

The flashback ends with Garp asking the now-Admiral Aokiji to grab a bite to eat or some tea, with Kuzan saying he’s busy as an Admiral. Returning to the present, Kuzan comments on how Garp has a habit of raising enemies, to which Garp responds that the two of them are through. They each rush at and punch each other, creating a massive explosion with black lightning in the aftermath.

One Piece chapter 1087 sees each fly backwards, with Koby calling out to Garp. Pizarro then teases SWORD by asking if they truly think their allies on Garp’s ship are safe, asserting that no one is getting away from Hachinosu thanks to his Island-Island Fruit. Meanwhile, on the ship, Hibari has just been unfrozen and is asking where Koby is and apologizing for getting in the way.

Kujaku tells her that he’ll be right behind them and that she’s glad she’s safe, while the other Marines notice something nearby. Pizarro is then seen discussing how it’s time the rest of the Blackbeard Pirates got time in the headlines, saying this as he uses his Devil Fruit to create a massive hand from the island set to crush Garp’s ship.

He adds that the headlines tomorrow will read that Pizarro used his awesome power to stop Garp and SWORD from rescuing Koby as he prepares to swat the ship. One Piece chapter 1087’s final panels see Koby pleading with Pizarro to not attack a ship with civilians on board, while Garp tells Koby to stay calm since justice will prevail.

One Piece chapter 1087: In summation

With the battle at Hachinosu Island seemingly winding down in One Piece Chapter 1087, fans are excited to see what Garp and co.’s ultimate fate is, especially given the current situation. While it would seem that Garp and SWORD have been backed into a corner, there’s likely some sort of plot twist coming to ensure all of their safety, if not that of the younger SWORD members at a minimum.

The issue also provides exciting context to Garp and Kuzan’s relationship, even showing the two to be somewhat equal to one another through their past training and contemporary clash. Without a doubt, all eyes are on Hachinosu, with whatever’s next for the battle highly anticipated by series fans everywhere.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

