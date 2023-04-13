One Piece: Why is Koby still ranked a Captain? Explained

The absolute protagonist of One Piece 1080 was Monkey D. Garp, the legendary Marine Hero. Upon arriving in Fullalead, the old Marine immediately started wreaking havoc, with the same straightforward approach typical of his grandson Luffy.

Garp's big entrance, which involved him destroying an entire town with a single Haki-enhanced punch, stole the entire spotlight. However, the chapter also revealed several interesting details.

Among them is the answer to a question regarding Koby, Garp's beloved disciple. One Piece 1080 finally explained why Koby was still stuck with the unsatisfying rank of Captain, despite possessing notably superior skills.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1081 and reflects the writer's personal views.

One Piece 1080 revealed why Koby's rank doesn't measure his capabilities

Who is Koby?

Koby as seen in his post time skip incarnation (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Koby is now one of the most talented young Marines. However, only about three years ago he was a complete weakling. His physical prowess was even below that of the average person, and he acted as a weak-minded coward.

Inspired by Luffy and Zoro to follow his dreams no matter how hard they seemed, Koby joined the Navy, aiming to become an Admiral. Koby initially met Luffy, traveling with him as the latter beat Alvida, helping him escape from her.

Following the incident in Sheltz Town, with led into Luffy and Zoro easily defeating Captain Ax-Hand Morgan, Koby left the two. He joined the Marines together with Morgan's son, Helmeppo. The two started training under the supervision of Monkey D. Garp.

𝙎𝙆𝙀𝙉𝙂 @HalalSkeng #ONEPIECE1080 Garp is betting on Koby to guide the Marines in the future, just like how Shanks bet his arm on Luffy. Koby is HIM, he will be one of the greatest in the verse. The future leader of the Marines. #ONEPIECE1080 Garp is betting on Koby to guide the Marines in the future, just like how Shanks bet his arm on Luffy. Koby is HIM, he will be one of the greatest in the verse. The future leader of the Marines. https://t.co/sOjbUbLFwi

Luffy, Zoro, Koby, and Helmeppo encountered each other again in Water Seven. Although they were now on opposite sides, they still considered each other friends. They had a brief clash, where Koby and Helmeppo showcased their impressive improvement.

Although Luffy and Zoro still beat Koby and Helmeppo almost effortlessly, they still praised how strong they became compared to when they first appeared in the series. During the Paramount War, Koby decided to fight Luffy, but the latter quickly defeated him again. Despite this, their friendship is still intact.

Koby and Helmeppo owe a lot to Luffy and Zoro, who inspired them (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Garp was crucial for Koby and Helmeppo's growth. He not only turned them into powerful fighters, but helped them develop mental fortitude. Koby and Helmeppo are now not afraid to put their lives on the line for the sake of what they feel is right.

Koby was among the Marines sent on Amazon Lily to capture Boa Hancock following the disbandment of the Seven Warlords. However, Blackbeard arrived on the island and defeated Boa.

Silvers Rayleigh's sudden appearance saved the day, forcing Blackbeard into giving up his intent to steal Boa's Devil Fruit powers and leave. During his getaway, however, Blackbeard abducted Koby to use him as a token to blackmail the World Government.

In Garp, Koby finds a mentor who keeps him out of trouble and ensures that he is not slacking off. Koby absolutely admires Garp, knowing his immense achievements as well as his good-hearted behavior.

Garp considers Koby his beloved disciple. When he heard that Koby had been abducted by Blackbeard, Garp immediately headed to Fullalead to rescue his student, without any concern about the immense danger represented by entering the territory of a Yonko.

Garp's tutelage allowed Koby and Helmeppo to improve immensely. Koby now possesses notable physical prowess as a master of Rokushiki. He can move very fast, even when underwater, with enough power to block and redirect a torpedo with his bare hands.

Kiyo @Kiyopon_24



- Future of the Marines

- Garp's apprentice

- Have an insane observation haki

- Help BB take down Wang Zhi

- Hero of the Rocky Port Incident



He is him. It's never too late to invest on his stocks #ONEPIECE1080 Koby got potential 🤷🏻- Future of the Marines- Garp's apprentice- Have an insane observation haki- Help BB take down Wang Zhi- Hero of the Rocky Port IncidentHe is him. It's never too late to invest on his stocks Koby got potential 🤷🏻- Future of the Marines- Garp's apprentice- Have an insane observation haki- Help BB take down Wang Zhi- Hero of the Rocky Port IncidentHe is him. It's never too late to invest on his stocks 😈#ONEPIECE1080 https://t.co/OXdWcRtwbY

He is also especially skilled with the Color of Observation, which he seems to have an innate talent for. His Armament Haki is strong enough to bare-handedly block a Haki-enhanced arrow from the Kuja warriors, who are Haki users in their own right.

During the siege of Amazon Lily, Koby was able to avoid getting petrified by Boa's Devil Fruit powers. This is a significant feat, considering that Yamakaji, a Vice Admiral, as well as Catarina Devon and Vasco Shot, two major members of the Blackbeard Pirates, have immediately fallen prey to Boa.

Koby has blossomed into a talented and brave Marine officer (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Although the details are yet to be revealed, during the time skip Koby played a major role during the famous Rocky Port Incident, which led to him becoming worldwide hailed as the "Hero".

Koby's rapid rise through the ranks is further evidence of his talent. Currently, his formal rank is that of Captain. However, many One Piece fans criticized this, as Koby's fighting skills are worth a much higher rank in the Navy.

The series has showcased the strength of many Marine Captains, and none of them have capabilities comparable to that of Koby. Formal ranks aren't guaranteed to directly reflect the individual strength of the officers, but for the most part, they should.

If Koby wasn't a member of SWORD, his rank would be much higher

Koby is ranked a Captain but his skills aren't below those of most Vice Admirals (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The Navy is the World Government's main military sea force. Within the organization, soldiers carry out direct orders from inferior officers, who in turn answer to superior officers.

While there may be some exceptions, higher-ranked Marines are usually much stronger than lower-ranked ones. The exact standard for a Marine to be promoted to a higher rank is yet to be revealed.

The official Navy ranks are as follows, from highest to lowest:

Fleet Admiral

Admiral

Vice Admiral

Rear Admiral

Commodore

Captain

Commander

Lieutenant Commander

Lieutenant

Lieutenant Junior

Ensign

Warrant Officer

Master Chief Petty Officer

Chief Petty Officer

Petty Officer

Seaman First Class

Seaman Apprentice

Seaman Recruit

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur #OnePiece I've been saying this for ages, and this chapter reinforces that: Koby will become to Luffy what Garp was to Roger, the "future of the Marines", PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME I've been saying this for ages, and this chapter reinforces that: Koby will become to Luffy what Garp was to Roger, the "future of the Marines", PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME 👏 #OnePiece https://t.co/jumzexvWTQ

Koby's current rank is that of Captain, the sixth highest rank in the Marines. Captains may command one of the countless Marine branches established on the islands around the One Piece world.

Captains are decently powerful officers. Their combat effectiveness is significant, considering that they possess various skills, possibly including Devil Fruit powers. However, Koby's prowess is objectively much higher.

Since the reveal of Koby's rank in One Piece 956, fans have wondered why he wasn't at least a Rear Admiral. Koby seems to be much stronger than Maynard, and directly outperformed Yamakaji, two officers who are ranked as Vice Admirals.

As One Piece 1080 finally revealed, the answer lies in Koby being a member of SWORD. This secret unit is composed of Marines who have formally resigned themselves from the actual structure of the Navy but still operate on its behalf.

hasangoat @GoatHasan Hot take: Koby smokes every current strawhat that isn’t Luffy or Zoro Hot take: Koby smokes every current strawhat that isn’t Luffy or Zoro‼️ https://t.co/m5pUxLfCVV

On paper at least, SWORD members aren't Marines. As such, they can act freely, without being bound by orders. In return, however, the Navy and the World Government take no responsibility for their actions, and wouldn't help them.

The peculiar legal status of Koby and the other members of SWORD explains why their rank doesn't measure their capabilities. Once they joined SWORD, they ceased being Marines formally. Thus, they bear the latest rankings that they achieved when they were normal officers in the Navy.

Koby never received the promotions that he would have likely deserved because, regardless of which fame his actions obtained, as a member of SWORD, he is external to the system of the Marine ranks.

Final thoughts

Regardless of his formal rank, fans wants to see what Koby can do (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Like the other members of SWORD, Koby's rank is outdated compared to his current capabilities. While formal rankings aren't everything, they are still rather important, and this explains why this subject captured the interest of many fans.

Hopefully, the next chapters of One Piece will show in detail why Garp has so much faith in Koby that he declared him to be "the future of the Marines." Freed from Perona in exchange for his help in freeing Gecko Moria, Koby is now running across Fullalead.

Selfless as usual, Koby is now acting as a decoy to distract the Blackbeard Pirates from pursuing other prisoners. After protecting them, he may join his mentor, the legendary Garp, who has already started unleashing his wrath on the island.

