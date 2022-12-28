One Piece: Top 100 strongest characters in the series as of 2022

The record-breaking manga One Piece will soon reach its conclusion. Following the end of another year of serialization, this thread will gather the 100 most powerful characters featured in the series, ranking them from weakest to strongest.

While One Piece characters often change their strength depending on their old or prime incarnation, as well as in accordance with the different power ups, this ranking will include only the single most powerful version of each character.

Given the many different abilities included in the series, some 1v1 matchups may have unpredictable outcomes. However, on a general level, characters ranked higher are most likely stronger than those ranked below, especially if the comparison is between characters of different tiers.

From Nico Robin to Im, the 100 most powerful One Piece characters, ranked weakest to strongest

New World Level

Franky, Robin, Who's Who, Sasaki, Ulti, Black Maria, Daifuku, Oven, Cavendish and Bartolomeo (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The second half of the Grand Line is called "New World". Surviving its challenges and threats requires a remarkable level of strength. The executives of each Yonko crew are going to hopelessly crush whoever doesn't possess that bare minimum level of power.

100) Nico Robin - A member of the Strawhat Pirates. She is a Devil Fruit user.

- A member of the Strawhat Pirates. She is a Devil Fruit user. 99) Who's Who - One of the Flying Six in the Beast Pirates.

- One of the Flying Six in the Beast Pirates. 98) Franky - A member of the Strawhat Pirates. He is a cyborg.

- A member of the Strawhat Pirates. He is a cyborg. 97) Kinemon - One of the Nine Red Scabbards.

High New World Level

Pica, Vergo, Apoo, Urouge, Hawkins, Drake, Bonney and Capone (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Raising the bar, there are experienced Marine officers as well as dangerous and talented pirates with enough power to overcome the average threats the New World poses. Among them are some of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

96) Daz Bones - Crocodile's right-hand man. He followed him in Cross Guild.

- Crocodile's right-hand man. He followed him in Cross Guild. 95) Jewelry Bonney - One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

- One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. 94) Capone Gang Bege - One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

- One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. 93) Kawamatsu - One of the Nine Red Scabbards.

- One of the Nine Red Scabbards. 92) Smoker - A Marine Vice Admiral who owns the Logia-class Smoke-Smoke Fruit.

- A Marine Vice Admiral who owns the Logia-class Smoke-Smoke Fruit. 91) Pica - A prominent subordinate of Donquixote Doflamingo.

- A prominent subordinate of Donquixote Doflamingo. 90) Vergo - A prominent subordinate of Donquixote Doflamingo.

- A prominent subordinate of Donquixote Doflamingo. 89) John Giant - An experienced Marine Vice Admiral.

- An experienced Marine Vice Admiral. 88) Strawberry - An experienced Marine Vice Admiral.

- An experienced Marine Vice Admiral. 87) Basil Hawkins - One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

- One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. 86) X Drake - One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

- One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. 85) Scratchman Apoo - One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

- One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. 84) Urouge - One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

Low Commander Level

Kaku, Momonga, Onigumo, Stussy, Ashura Doji, Izo, Maha and Guernica (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Masked agents of CP0, as well as the most accomplished Vice Admirals, are threatening New World fighters. Their strength approaches that of Commanders but doesn't fully reach that level.

83) Lindbergh - The commander of the Revolutionaries' Eastern Army.

- The commander of the Revolutionaries' Eastern Army. 82) Stussy - An élite agent of CP0.

- An élite agent of CP0. 81) Doberman - A veteran Marine Vice Admiral.

- A veteran Marine Vice Admiral. 80) Momonga - A veteran Marine Vice Admiral who leads the G1 Base.

- A veteran Marine Vice Admiral who leads the G1 Base. 79) Onigumo - A veteran Marine Vice Admiral.

- A veteran Marine Vice Admiral. 78) Maha - An élite agent of CP0.

- An élite agent of CP0. 77) Izo - A prominent member of the Whitebeard Pirates.

- A prominent member of the Whitebeard Pirates. 76) Guernica - An élite agent of Cipher Pol 0.

- An élite agent of Cipher Pol 0. 75) Ashura Doji - One of the Nine Red Scabbards.

- One of the Nine Red Scabbards. 74) Kaku - An élite agent of Cipher Pol 0, he is Rob Lucci's right-hand man.

Average Commander Level

Enel, Denjiro, Cracker, Jack, Perospero and Koby (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Commander-level fighters include powerful Haki and Devil Fruit users who fight on behalf of the Four Emperors. Commanders are far stronger than executives, a testament to the fact that their superior rank is not for show.

73) Karasu - The commander of the Revolutionaries' Northern Army.

- The commander of the Revolutionaries' Northern Army. 72) Koby - A member of SWORD, and a talented Observation Haki and Rokushiki user.

- A member of SWORD, and a talented Observation Haki and Rokushiki user. 71) Charlotte Smoothie - One of the Big Mom Pirates' Sweet Commanders.

- One of the Big Mom Pirates' Sweet Commanders. 70) Charlotte Perospero - Big Mom's eldest son.

- Big Mom's eldest son. 69) Jack - The fourth strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.

- The fourth strongest member of the Beasts Pirates. 68) Denjiro - A very prominent member of the Nine Red Scabbards.

- A very prominent member of the Nine Red Scabbards. 67) Sentomaru - Dr. Vegapunk's personal bodyguard.

- Dr. Vegapunk's personal bodyguard. 66) Van Augur - A prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

- A prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates. 65) Charlotte Cracker - One of the Big Mom Pirates' Sweet Commanders.

- One of the Big Mom Pirates' Sweet Commanders. 64) Enel - The former "God" of Skypiea, he owns the Rumble-Rumble Logia-class Fruit.

- The former "God" of Skypiea, he owns the Rumble-Rumble Logia-class Fruit. 63) Jesus Burgess - A prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

- A prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates. 62) Morley - The commander of the Revolutionaries' Western Army.

Mid Commander Level

Ace, Jozu, Killer, Queen, Jinbe, Emporio Ivankov, Doflamingo and Vista (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Even among Commander-level fighters, there are some differences. Some more experienced pirates, such as members of the Seven Warlords of the Sea and prominent fighters of the main pirate crews and outlaw groups, stand out compared to the average Commander.

61) Emporio Ivankov - The commander of the Revolutionaries' Grand Line Army.

- The commander of the Revolutionaries' Grand Line Army. 60) Yasopp - A prominent member of the Red Hair Pirates.

- A prominent member of the Red Hair Pirates. 59) Vista - A prominent member of the Whitebeard Pirates.

- A prominent member of the Whitebeard Pirates. 58) Jinbe - A former Warlord, he joined the Strawhat Pirates.

- A former Warlord, he joined the Strawhat Pirates. 57) Donquixote Doflamingo - A former member of the Seven Warlords.

- A former member of the Seven Warlords. 56) Queen - The third strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.

- The third strongest member of the Beasts Pirates. 55) Nekomamushi - One of the Nine Red Scabbards and a ruler of the Minks.

- One of the Nine Red Scabbards and a ruler of the Minks. 54) Inuarashi - One of the Nine Red Scabbards and a ruler of the Minks.

- One of the Nine Red Scabbards and a ruler of the Minks. 53) Killer - One of the Eleven Supernovas. He is Eustass Kid's right-hand man.

- One of the Eleven Supernovas. He is Eustass Kid's right-hand man. 52) Jozu - A very prominent member of the Whitebeard Pirates.

- A very prominent member of the Whitebeard Pirates. 51) Portgas D. Ace - The son of Gol D. Roger. He was Whitebeard's protégé.

High Commander Level

Magellan, Crocodile, Boa Hancock, Bartholomew Kuma, Lucky Roux and Sanji (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

On a general note, members of the Seven Warlords of the Sea are stronger than most Yonko Commanders. As such, former members of this organization form their own tier, along with the third strongest members of the most powerful Yonko crews and a few mighty individuals with uncommon capabilities.

50) Ushimaru Shimotsuki - A powerful swordsman from Wano.

- A powerful swordsman from Wano. 49) Hyogoro - In his prime, he was a mighty swordsman.

- In his prime, he was a mighty swordsman. 48) Don Chinjao - In his prime, he was a powerful pirate who challenged Garp.

- In his prime, he was a powerful pirate who challenged Garp. 47) Gekko Moriah - A former Warlord. In his prime, he challenged Kaido.

- A former Warlord. In his prime, he challenged Kaido. 46) Crocodile - A former Warlord. He and Mihawk co-founded Cross Guild.

- A former Warlord. He and Mihawk co-founded Cross Guild. 45) Boa Hancock - The Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily and a former Warlord.

- The Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily and a former Warlord. 44) Sanji - The third strongest member of the Strawhat Pirates.

- The third strongest member of the Strawhat Pirates. 43) Lucky Roux - A very prominent member of the Red Hair Pirates.

- A very prominent member of the Red Hair Pirates. 42) Lafitte - A very prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

- A very prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates. 41) Magellan - The ruler of Impel Down, he owns the vicious Venom-Venom Fruit.

- The ruler of Impel Down, he owns the vicious Venom-Venom Fruit. 40) Bartholomew Kuma - A former Warlord and officer of the Revolutionary Army.

Elite Commander Level

King, Marco, Rob Lucci, Katakuri, Chaton and Momousagi (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Marco, King and Katakuri typically stand out as the most powerful members of their respective crews, ranking only below their captains. On a comparable level to these three notable fighters is Rob Lucci, who came back stronger than ever as a prominent member of CP0, as well as some élite Marine officers.

39) Tsuru - In her prime, she was an immensely powerful Marine officer.

- In her prime, she was an immensely powerful Marine officer. 38) Rob Lucci - The top agent of CP0. He mastered his Zoan Fruit and all Rokushiki.

- The top agent of CP0. He mastered his Zoan Fruit and all Rokushiki. 37) Momousagi - A powerful Marine officer. She was considered for the role of Admiral.

- A powerful Marine officer. She was considered for the role of Admiral. 36) Chaton - A powerful Marine officer. He was considered for the role of Admiral.

- A powerful Marine officer. He was considered for the role of Admiral. 35) Charlotte Katakuri - The number two of the Big Mom Pirates.

- The number two of the Big Mom Pirates. 34) King - The last surviving Lunarian. He was Kaido's right-hand man.

- The last surviving Lunarian. He was Kaido's right-hand man. 33) Marco - A Mythical Zoan user who served Whitebeard as his right-hand man.

Pseudo Top Tier Level

Shiryu, Benn Beckman, Zoro, Sabo, Law, Yamato, Kid and Weevil (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Although still not completely equal to Admirals and Emperors, characters of this tier are worthy of being considered as "top tiers" due to the power of their outstanding Haki and the refined abilities of their Devil Fruits. They are easily stronger than even the most powerful Commander-level fighters.

32) Scopper Gaban - A prominent member of the Roger Pirates.

- A prominent member of the Roger Pirates. 31) Edward Weevil - A former Warlord who is the self-proclaimed son of Whitebeard.

- A former Warlord who is the self-proclaimed son of Whitebeard. 30) Yamato - A Mythical Zoan and Conqueror's Haki user who is Kaido's offspring.

- A Mythical Zoan and Conqueror's Haki user who is Kaido's offspring. 29) Trafalgar D. Water Law - A powerful pirate rookie who awakened his Devil Fruit.

- A powerful pirate rookie who awakened his Devil Fruit. 28) Eustass "Captain" Kid - A powerful pirate rookie who awakened his Devil Fruit.

- A powerful pirate rookie who awakened his Devil Fruit. 27) Sabo - Dragon's right-hand man. He inherited Ace's Flame-Flame Logia-class Fruit.

- Dragon's right-hand man. He inherited Ace's Flame-Flame Logia-class Fruit. 26) Roronoa Zoro - A master swordsman. He is Luffy's close right-hand man.

- A master swordsman. He is Luffy's close right-hand man. 25) Benn Beckman - An experienced pirate. He is Shanks' close right-hand man.

- An experienced pirate. He is Shanks' close right-hand man. 24) Shiryu - The number two of the Blackbeard Pirates.

Average Top Level

Kizaru, Aokiji, Oden, Big Mom, Fujitora and Ryokugyu (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Representing the peak of their respective organizations, Admirals and Emperors are fighters in a class of their own. Unsurprisingly, among the countless fighters featured in One Piece, only a few characters can reach this level.

23) Oden Kozuki - A master swordsman. He traveled with Roger and Whitebeard.

- A master swordsman. He traveled with Roger and Whitebeard. 22) Charlotte Linlin "Big Mom" - A nature freak. Until recently, she was a Yonko.

- A nature freak. Until recently, she was a Yonko. 21) Aramaki "Ryokugyu" - He joined the Marine and became an Admiral.

- He joined the Marine and became an Admiral. 20) Issho "Fujitora" - A blind swordsman who became a Marine Admiral.

- A blind swordsman who became a Marine Admiral. 19) Shiki - A pirate who was among Gol D. Roger's main enemies.

- A pirate who was among Gol D. Roger's main enemies. 18) Borsalino "Kizaru" - One of the three Admirals of the so-called Color Trio.

- One of the three Admirals of the so-called Color Trio. 17) Kuzan "Aokiji" - A former Marine Admiral who seems to have joined Blackbeard.

High Top Tier Level

Shanks, Mihawk, Dragon, Luffy, Blackbeard, Akainu, Rayleigh and Kaido (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

A few selected individuals stand out at the top of the One Piece world. They are directly linked to the main characters as their benchmarks to reach and surpass, as well as their fated opponents in the final stages of the series.

Given their prominent role in the final saga, the true extent of these fighters' powers is yet to be revealed. What is for sure is that they possess strength on a clear cut above even that of most Admirals and Emperors.

16) Sengoku - The former Fleet Admiral of the Marines.

- The former Fleet Admiral of the Marines. 15) Kaido - A Yonko who was hailed as the World's Strongest Creature.

- A Yonko who was hailed as the World's Strongest Creature. 14) Monkey D. Luffy - After managing to defeat Kaido, Luffy just became a Yonko.

- After managing to defeat Kaido, Luffy just became a Yonko. 13) Silvers Rayleigh - The "Dark King". He was Gol D. Roger's right-hand man.

- The "Dark King". He was Gol D. Roger's right-hand man. 12) Sakazuki "Akainu" - A deadly fighter. The current Fleet Admiral of the Marines.

- A deadly fighter. The current Fleet Admiral of the Marines. 11) Shanks - A great swordsman who became a Yonko. Luffy's mentor.

- A great swordsman who became a Yonko. Luffy's mentor. 10) Dracule Mihawk - The World's Strongest Swordsman. Zoro's mentor and enemy.

- The World's Strongest Swordsman. Zoro's mentor and enemy. 9) Monkey D. Dragon - The World's Most Wanted Man. He leads the Revolutionaries.

- The World's Most Wanted Man. He leads the Revolutionaries. 8) Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard" - A Yonko who ate two of the strongest Devil Fruits.

Legend Level

Xebec, Whitebeard, Roger and Garp (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Gol D. Roger was the only man who ever managed to conquer the entire Grand Line. His fighting prowess was so great that only a handful of legendary figures could hold a candle to him.

7) Monkey D. Garp - The "Marine Hero" who could fight on par with Roger.

- The "Marine Hero" who could fight on par with Roger. 6) Edward Newgate "Whitebeard" - The World's Strongest Man. A peer to Roger.

- The World's Strongest Man. A peer to Roger. 5) Gol D. Roger - The only man who ever managed to become the "Pirate King".

- The only man who ever managed to become the "Pirate King". 4) Rocks D. Xebec - Roger and Garp had to join their effort to defeat him.

God Level

Im, Joy Boy and Ryuma (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

All One Piece fans can't wait to learn more about these godly figures who appear to have unrivaled strength. There will most likely be some more to wait for, as these characters are material for the endgame of the series. As such, they are currently surrounded by mystery.

3) Ryuma Shimotsuki - An unparalleled swordsman hailed as the "Sword God".

- An unparalleled swordsman hailed as the "Sword God". 2) Joy Boy - A legendary figure of the One Piece world.

- A legendary figure of the One Piece world. 1) Im - A mysterious individual who rules the World Government.

Final Thoughts

This year gifted One Piece fans with significant moments, such as the closure of the Wano Arc and the beginning of the new arc set on Egghead Island. This allowed a clear overview of the established power levels of the series.

Following the ranking system that this list was based on, a character ranked higher is most likely guaranteed to be stronger than one ranked below, especially if the comparison is between fighters of completely different tiers.

It must also be mentioned that Seraphims were purposely not included in this ranking, as it is yet to be fully explained if they are machines or fully sentient characters.

Brook, Chopper, Nami and Usop weren't strong enough to make this top 100 list. Hopefully, they will improve their powers enough to be included in the coming year's list.

With the One Piece series approaching its endgame, all members of the Strawhat Pirates need to step up their game. To become the King of Pirates, Luffy needs all of them.

