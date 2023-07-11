One Piece Episode 1069: Release Date and Time, Countdown, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece episode 1069 is set to release on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Following last week’s episode, which primarily focused on updating viewers on the happenings on Onigashima, fans can’t wait to dive into Luffy versus Kaido, the Wano arc’s main event. With the last episode’s final moments shifting to the pair’s fight, fans are expecting them to be the main focus.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece episode 1069 yet. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving. However, fans do have a confirmed release date and time for the episode.

One Piece episode 1069 likely to finally begin near-exclusive focus on Luffy versus Kaido

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece episode 1069 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, July 16, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this means a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally, but exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece episode 1069 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6PM, Saturday, July 15

Eastern Standard Time: 9PM, Saturday, July 15

Greenwich Mean Time: 2AM, Sunday, July 16

Central European Time: 3AM, Sunday, July 16

Indian Standard Time: 7:30AM, Sunday, July 16

Philippine Standard Time: 10AM, Sunday, July 16

Japanese Standard Time: 11AM, Sunday, July 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30AM, Sunday, July 16

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. As a resuly, the streaming platform is a better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Episode 1068 recap

One Piece episode 1068 began with Izou preparing to fight CP0 agents Maha and Guernica. This was followed by Zunesha telling Momonosuke that they’re waiting for the order to fight alongside Momo and the others. Momonosuke shared this with Yamato, who excitedly claims Momonosuke will be the one to lead the world to a new dawn. However, Momonosuke expressed reservations about his father’s decision to open Wano’s borders.

The episode then briefly showed Franky rescuing an unconscious Zoro and Usopp taking Kikunojo and Kin’emon to safety. Meanwhile, Izou was able to take down Maha in his final attack, but he was struck by a Finger Pistol and was seemingly killed. Guernica was then contacted by CP0 agent Joseph, who told Guernica that the Gorosei had instructed him to make sure Luffy loses and dies against Kaido.

The episode then showed Kurozumi Orochi being trapped under debris and unable to transform, with Hiyori revealing that she’s responsible for his inability to transform. She also began teasing her true identity to him, still in her Komurasaki guise at the time. The episode ended with Kaido briefly lamenting Big Mom’s defeat while Luffy attacked him and promised to not stop fighting his enemy until he wins.

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece Episode 1069 may certainly begin the nearly-exclusive focus on Luffy and Kaido’s fight, essentially beginning the start of the Wano arc’s climax as a result. Fans can expect to see incredibly animated action sequences in the upcoming episode, as well as a focus on just how destructive this rooftop clash has become.

If One Piece episode 1069 does focus on something other than Luffy and Kaido’s fight, this may focus on Guernica, who must now come up with a plan to ensure Luffy’s death. Likewise, fans may see the CP0 agent lurking in the shadows of the Skull Dome Rooftop, waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

