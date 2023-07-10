One Piece chapter 1087 spoilers: Garp vs Kuzan at Hachinosu results in a shocking casualty

After a long month of waiting, One Piece chapter 1087’s spoilers have finally arrived, providing an early look into the events of the upcoming official release. Thankfully, these leaks can likely be believed, with reputable series leaker Lance_Dragonite having originally posted them to the WorstGen forums.

While the current spoilers for One Piece chapter 1087 are relatively brief, fans can expect more to be released throughout the week in the form of a full summary and raw scans. Moreover, fans should be receiving an unofficial translation of the issue later in the week from one of many various sources who undergo such efforts.

In any case, the currently available spoilers for One Piece chapter 1087 claim that the issue focuses entirely on the fight on Hachinosu Island between Garp and Kuzan. The chapter also features a flashback to Garp’s earlier days training with Kuzan before ending with a shocking casualty and a promise of what’s to come.

One Piece chapter 1087 delves into Kuzan and Garp’s pasts as the two recklessly fight each other

As stated above, One Piece chapter 1087 spoilers start by specifying that the entire issue takes place on Hachinosu Island, focusing on Monkey D. Garp and Kuzan’s battle. Garp is also fighting against the other Blackbeard Pirates, which means that they’ve likely joined in the battle following Kuzan being smashed into the ground by Garp previously.

The chapter then shows a flashback of Garp training with a young Kuzan, showing that they “used warships as if they were sandbags.” This most likely means that they used the warships like a boxing punching bag, which is traditionally filled with sand or a similar substance. This is opposed to a construction-style sandbag that is meant to build a barrier or weigh something down.

One Piece chapter 1087 spoilers then show that Garp is stabbed by Shiryu of the Rain while defending Koby. What Garp is defending Koby from isn’t specified, it’s most likely something other than Shiryu. This is due to Shiryu having the Clear-Clear Fruit, allowing him to become invisible, which is likely how he snuck up on and stabbed Garp.

Garp and Kuzan then punch each other in the face using Haki to create a huge explosion, with Armament Haki being the most likely kind used here. While the spoilers for chapter 1087 don’t specify Armament Haki, it’s the most likely answer since Kuzan has yet to show any demonstration of Conqueror’s Haki. In addition, the spoilers should've specified if Kuzan was confirmed to be able to use Conqueror’s Haki in the chapter’s events.

After the huge explosion, Garp is shown to be lying on the ground, telling Koby not to worry and asserting that “justice will prevail” at the end of the chapter. The spoilers also seemingly don’t announce a series break for the issue, suggesting that One Piece chapter 1087 will be followed up by chapter 1088 without any planned delay.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

