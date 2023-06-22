Crunchyroll Summer 2023 anime schedule revealed 

Crunchyroll has released its anime schedule for Summer 2023, and the lineup is quite exciting. There are plenty of anime titles that fans are looking forward to as the days progress. Saturday, July 1, will mark the beginning of the summer anime season, which is exciting for the entire anime community as it features a good mix of both new releases and returns.

With titles like Mushoku Tensei season 2 and Horimiya: The Missing Pieces on the list, fans have plenty of reasons to be excited for. Cruncyhroll's Summer 2023 list also features a mix of various genres that include action, issekai, slice of life, and much more.

Crunchyroll: All the new anime releases and sequels that will be released in Summer 2023

1) Saturday, July 1

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3, and other anime announced for July 2023 on Crunchyroll. 【NEWS】Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3, and other anime announced for July 2023 on Crunchyroll. https://t.co/ekh3jrilQX

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, one of the first shows to release in the Summer 2023 season, will be a sequel to the existing series that is also canon to the overall plot. Following this, we have Am I Actually the Strongest?, which is an issekai series that is receiving its first anime adaptation.

AYAKA is the first original anime on this list, which will be animated by Studio Blanc (also animated Uramichi Oniisan). My Tiny Senpai is the next show in line, which is an adaptation of a romantic comedy manga.

Additionally, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout The Animation is an interesting title as it is the anime adaptation of a popular video game that was released in 2019.

2) Sunday, July 2

MyAnimeList @myanimelist listani.me/mushokutensei-… News: Mushoku Tensei II: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2) reveals key visual; Hiroki Hirano (Mushoku Tensei assistant director) helms second season at Studio Bind #無職転生 News: Mushoku Tensei II: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2) reveals key visual; Hiroki Hirano (Mushoku Tensei assistant director) helms second season at Studio Bind #無職転生 listani.me/mushokutensei-… https://t.co/hhulLjrcnu

On this date, Crunchyroll will be streaming Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2. This issekai anime series, which has been quite popular among anime fans, has also been vouched by content creators like Gigguk.

3) Monday, July 3

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Masamune-kun's Revenge R" Season 2 Anime New Key Visual



- Begins July 3, 2023

- Studio SILVER LINK "Masamune-kun's Revenge R" Season 2 Anime New Key Visual - Begins July 3, 2023- Studio SILVER LINK https://t.co/XmPMSRv8ya

Sweet Reincarnation started out as web novel which later received a manga adaptation. This series will finally be translated into the anime medium this Summer.

Masamune Kun’s Revenge R will be the second installment of the existing series, which will a continuation of the first season’s storyline. Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari Cour 2 will also be making its return on Crunchyroll on the aforementioned date.

4) Tuesday, July 4

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is an anime adaptation of a romantic comedy manga that is written and illustrated by Koume Fujichika. This anime will also be on Crunchyroll globally

5) Wednesday, July 5

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon - New Anime Key Visual!



The anime is scheduled for July 5. 【NEWS】Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon - New Anime Key Visual!The anime is scheduled for July 5. https://t.co/jL4LxD7Ioq

Crunchyroll will be streaming another issekai show that fans are waiting in anticipation for - Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon. The historical drama fantasy show Undead Murder Farce will also be available on the aforementioned platform.

6) Friday, July 7

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 will be released this Summer 2023, on July 7. This is the third installment of the existing series, and it will be canonical to the current storyline.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale season 2 and Cardifight!! Vanguard will+Dress season 3 will also be making their return. Additionally, The Gene of AI and Reign of Seven Spellblades will be available, which are new anime adaptations of their respective manga series.

7) Saturday, July 8

Anime Trending @AniTrendz



The anime is scheduled for 2023.



Animation Studio: GEKKOU



temple-anime.com TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness - Anime Teaser Visual!The anime is scheduled for 2023.Animation Studio: GEKKOU TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness - Anime Teaser Visual!The anime is scheduled for 2023.Animation Studio: GEKKOUtemple-anime.com https://t.co/p0uILNbIVt

Crunchyroll will also stream Liar, Liar and TenPuru which are the new anime adaptations of their manga and light novel respectively.

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 is another issekai show that will be making it to the screens this Summer 2023.

8) Sunday, July 9

MyAnimeList @myanimelist #eiyu_anime listani.me/eiyuukyoushits… News: Eiyuu Kyoushitsu (Class Room✿For Heroes) unveils main staff, teaser visual for a 2023 debut; Keiichirou Kawaguchi (Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gou) directs action fantasy TV anime at Actas #英雄教室 News: Eiyuu Kyoushitsu (Class Room✿For Heroes) unveils main staff, teaser visual for a 2023 debut; Keiichirou Kawaguchi (Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gou) directs action fantasy TV anime at Actas #英雄教室 #eiyu_anime listani.me/eiyuukyoushits… https://t.co/8Lw7CDHlhp

The fantasy slice-of-life manga series, Classroom for Heroes, has received an anime adaptation, which will be released on the abovementioned date.

9) Wednesday, July 12

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will also be making its return this Summer. Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence, the adaptation of a romantic comedy manga series, will be making its debut.

10) Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14

The Devil is a Part Timer!! season 2 will be released on July 13 and LINK CLICK season 2 is scheduled to be released on July 14. Aside from these, there are a few anime titles that have been confirmed but their release dates are yet to be revealed.

Coming soon

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn,

The Great Cleric,

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants, and

Ayakashi Triangle

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes