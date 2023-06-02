Horimiya: The Missing Pieces anime announces release date, theme songs

One of the most highly-anticipated anime projects of the year is the upcoming new Horimiya: The Missing Pieces. A continuation of the 2021 Horimiya anime series, the upcoming installment is set to adapt various plotlines from the manga, which didn’t make it into the original television anime adaption.
Fans of the original anime series are incredibly excited for the Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, which will see them dive back into the titular ship’s love story. The series’ title serves as a portmanteau of the names of protagonists Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura, hence Horimiya.
When the series was first announced earlier this year, fans were ecstatic for the then yet-to-be-announced release date for the series. However, with the latest release of information for the Horimiya: This Missing Pieces anime, fans finally have an official release date for the upcoming sequel series.
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces anime is set to debut on July 1 as part of Summer 2023 season
On June 2, 2023, the staff for the Horimiya: The Missing Pieces shared a new promotional video and key visual for the anime series. The video revealed and previews the series’ opening and ending theme songs, as well as announced a brand new cast member and the Saturday, July 1, premiere date.
The series will premiere in Japan on the Tokyo MX and MBS networks on the same day. The series will stream on AbemaTV and U-NEXT on July 1, after which the series will be available on other streaming services from July 5 onwards. However, his does not include international streaming services, with Crunchyroll set to distribute the series internationally as it airs in Japan.
The opening theme song for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will be Shiawase (Happiness) by Omoinotake, while Ami Sakaguchi will perform the ending theme song URL. Daisuke Namikawa is set to join the cast as Takeru Sengoku, Kakeru’s father. As mentioned above, the series will animate stories in the original manga that the previous adaptation had foregone.
Returning cast members for the anime series include:
- Haruka Tomatsu as Kyoko Hori
- Kouki Uchiyama as Izumi Miyamura
- Seiichirō Yamashita as Toru Ishikawa
- Yurie Kozakai as Yuki Yoshikawa
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kakeru Sengoku
- M.A.O as Remi Ayasaki
- Reina Kondo as Sakura Kōno
- Daiki Yamashita as Shū Iura
- Jun Fukuyama as Akane Yanagi
- Taku Yashiro as Kōichi Shindō
- Momo Asakura as Honoka Sawada
- Daisuke Ono as Kyōsuke Hori
- Ai Kayano as Yuriko Hori
- Yuka Terasaki as Sōta Hori
- Hisako Kanemoto as Motoko Iura
Aside from animation studio CloverWorks continuing to produce the series, the cast who are back to animate the series include:
- Director: Masashi Ishihama
- Series Script Supervisor, Scripts: Takao Yoshioka
- Character Design: Haruko Iizuka
- Chief Animation Directors: Haruko Iizuka, Akira Takata, Hiromi Ogata, Yumi Shimizu
- Color Key Artist: Asuka Yokota
- Art Directors: Hisayo Usui, Yasunao Moriyasu
- Editing: Hiroaki Kimura
- Director of Photography: Yūya Sakuma
- CG Director: Katsuaki Miyaji
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
- Music: Masaru Yokoyama
