Horimiya: The Missing Pieces anime announces release date, theme songs

One of the most highly-anticipated anime projects of the year is the upcoming new Horimiya: The Missing Pieces. A continuation of the 2021 Horimiya anime series, the upcoming installment is set to adapt various plotlines from the manga, which didn’t make it into the original television anime adaption.

Fans of the original anime series are incredibly excited for the Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, which will see them dive back into the titular ship’s love story. The series’ title serves as a portmanteau of the names of protagonists Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura, hence Horimiya.

When the series was first announced earlier this year, fans were ecstatic for the then yet-to-be-announced release date for the series. However, with the latest release of information for the Horimiya: This Missing Pieces anime, fans finally have an official release date for the upcoming sequel series.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces anime is set to debut on July 1 as part of Summer 2023 season

HORIMIYA PIECE !! @myamuras THE NEW HORIMIYA PIECE TRAILER AHH IM SO EXCITED THE NEW HORIMIYA PIECE TRAILER AHH IM SO EXCITED https://t.co/3OGtvy61kC

On June 2, 2023, the staff for the Horimiya: The Missing Pieces shared a new promotional video and key visual for the anime series. The video revealed and previews the series’ opening and ending theme songs, as well as announced a brand new cast member and the Saturday, July 1, premiere date.

The series will premiere in Japan on the Tokyo MX and MBS networks on the same day. The series will stream on AbemaTV and U-NEXT on July 1, after which the series will be available on other streaming services from July 5 onwards. However, his does not include international streaming services, with Crunchyroll set to distribute the series internationally as it airs in Japan.

The opening theme song for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will be Shiawase (Happiness) by Omoinotake, while Ami Sakaguchi will perform the ending theme song URL. Daisuke Namikawa is set to join the cast as Takeru Sengoku, Kakeru’s father. As mentioned above, the series will animate stories in the original manga that the previous adaptation had foregone.

Returning cast members for the anime series include:

Haruka Tomatsu as Kyoko Hori

Kouki Uchiyama as Izumi Miyamura

Seiichirō Yamashita as Toru Ishikawa

Yurie Kozakai as Yuki Yoshikawa

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kakeru Sengoku

M.A.O as Remi Ayasaki

Reina Kondo as Sakura Kōno

Daiki Yamashita as Shū Iura

Jun Fukuyama as Akane Yanagi

Taku Yashiro as Kōichi Shindō

Momo Asakura as Honoka Sawada

Daisuke Ono as Kyōsuke Hori

Ai Kayano as Yuriko Hori

Yuka Terasaki as Sōta Hori

Hisako Kanemoto as Motoko Iura

Aside from animation studio CloverWorks continuing to produce the series, the cast who are back to animate the series include:

Director: Masashi Ishihama

Series Script Supervisor, Scripts: Takao Yoshioka

Character Design: Haruko Iizuka

Chief Animation Directors: Haruko Iizuka, Akira Takata, Hiromi Ogata, Yumi Shimizu

Color Key Artist: Asuka Yokota

Art Directors: Hisayo Usui, Yasunao Moriyasu

Editing: Hiroaki Kimura

Director of Photography: Yūya Sakuma

CG Director: Katsuaki Miyaji

Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa

Music: Masaru Yokoyama

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes