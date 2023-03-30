Wind Breaker anime adaptation announced with a teaser visual

Satoru Nii's Wind Breaker was recently announced to receive an anime adaptation by Studio Cloverworks. The Wind Breaker anime adaptation announcement marks CloverWorks' first significant move in the post-Anime Japan 2023 anime landscape.

The news was revealed in a tweet by the official account of Wind Breaker on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Subsequently, a teaser key visual featuring the main character, Haruka Sakura, was also revealed.

The series came in ninth place in a poll at Anime Japan 2022 asking what manga people would want to see animated, and as of March 2022, the series has sold over 1.22 million copies combined across its digital and print forms.

Satoru Nii is the creator of the Japanese manga series Wind Breaker. In January 2021, it started running in serial form on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket manga website. The series has been licensed for digital English publishing, as Kodansha USA announced in March 2022. Kodansha USA said at their Anime NYC 2022 panel that print copies would be available in the fall of 2023.

As of January 2023, the series' various chapters have been compiled into 10 volumes, with volume 11 set to come on April 7, 2023. CloverWorks, which also produced Spy x Family, The Promised Neverland, Darling in the Franxx, and several other projects, will produce the anime version. Further information, including the crew, cast, and release date, has not yet been disclosed.

Wind Breaker follows Haruka Sakura, who only cares about the strongest of the strong and has no need for weaklings. He recently began attending Furin High School, a decadent institution whose students are solely recognized for their brawling prowess, which they employ to defend their town against outsiders who wish it harm.

Haruka only wants to succeed; he doesn't care about becoming a hero or being a member of a team. However, when he learns that the delinquents have rebranded as a group united by their responsibility to save the community, he follows them on their journey as one of their team members.

Sadly, things get off to a bumpy start when he clashes with Shishitoren, a rival club that occupies the grass adjacent to theirs. The manga's official English translation publisher, Kodansha USA, offers the following summary of the series:

"Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He’s just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill"

It continues:

"But Haruka’s not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!"

It will be interesting to watch how the anime adaptation of Wind Breaker performs when it hits television screens. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

