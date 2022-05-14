10 high school anime to watch, if you like K-On!

High school is a popular setting for non-violent anime which many viewers can engage with. It's not uncommon for these shows to be a mix of romance, drama, and humor, or even all three at once. The following suggestions are aimed at those who prefer light-hearted high school shows. They all make for enjoyable entertainment.

In certain cases, it's a good idea for someone who's just entering the world of anime to check out some of these high school anime as starters!

10 high-school anime to watch, if you love K-On!

1) Nichijou

When three childhood friends, high school seniors Mio Naganohara, Yuuko Aioi, and Mai Minakami, start to get mixed up in the lives of a young prodigy named Hakase Shinonome, a robotic aide named Nano, and Sakamoto, the talking cat they share with Shinonome, the story takes an unexpected turn.

Every day is packed with insanity and serenity for this group and others around them, as they go about their daily lives. Nichijou residents' daily routines include walking to school, getting attacked by a speaking crow, and hanging out with pals.

2) Azumanga Daioh

Azumanga Daioh (Image via Studio Ajia-do)

Chiyo Mihama, a 10-year-old academic genius with a love for cuddly dolls and home-cooked meals, is one of the weirdest pupils in her freshman class. However, her class teacher, Yukari, is someone who would steal a student's bicycle to prevent running late, so calling the lot bizarre is an understatement.

In Yukari's class, there is no lack of strange females. Tomo Takino, an exuberant tomboy with more energy than intelligence, Koyomi, Tomo's closest friend, and Sakaki, an athletic stunner with imposing features who hides a kind disposition and a severe cat fixation, are among the students that accompany Chiyo. Furthermore, Ayumu Kasuga, the transfer student, is a perfect match for the company.

They share the highs and lows of adolescence, and their numerous escapades are laced with humor, silliness, and poignant reflections on the fleeting nature of adolescence. They are a delightful bunch and make for a fun high-school based anime.

3) Toradora!

Despite his mild demeanor and love of housekeeping, Ryuji Takasu's frightening looks make him a frequent target of delinquent labels. In contrast, Taiga Aisaka, a doll-like student who is anything but adorable and frail, is a standout.

The two students eventually run into one another after one of them makes an embarrassing blunder. It turns out Taiga has a soft spot for Yusaku Kitamura, the vice president and Ryuji's closest friend. When Ryuji discloses that he likes Minori Kushieda, Taiga's dearest friend, things become even wilder!

It's a romantic comedy anime about two oddballs who team up to assist each other out with their romantic interests, forging an unexpected camaraderie in the process.

4) Kaguya Sama: Love is War

Kaguya sama ( Image via Studio A1 Pictures)

Kaguya and Miyuki are Shuchiin Academy's most prominent students. Miyuki is the president of the student council and a well-respected member of his class and among the faculty mentors. Kaguya Shinomiya, the Shinomiya family's oldest daughter and vice president, is an all-around genius. The entire student body is in awe of them, deeming them the ideal pair.

When it comes to admitting feelings for one another, neither is willing to do so. Miyuki and Kaguya both have their dignity and pride on the line, and they both want to be the ones to win the war of love!

5) Komi can't communicate

Shouko Komi's austere elegance and polished sophistication quickly made her a popular student at Itan High School, where she began her high school career on a positive note. However, Hitohito Tadano, an absolutely normal student who sits beside her, realized that Komi has a serious communication impairment hidden behind her bishojo look. As a result, Tadano made a commitment to assist Komi in her quest to gather 100 friends. The anime is streaming on Netflix.

6) Love Live! School Idol project

Love Live! School idol Project (Image via Studio Sunrise)

Honoka Kosaka is a high school student at Otonokizaka Academy. Honoka is determined to save her school, now that the school is about to shut down owing to a lack of candidates. When she visits UTX, the high school her younger sister had intended to attend, she finds a mob gathered around a video of the UTX school idol group A-Rise.

In an effort to recruit new students, Honoka and her pals decided to follow in the footsteps of A-Rise and form their personal school idol group, dubbed 'mu's. Once they've prevented the closure of Otonokizaka Academy, the girls move on to bigger aspirations. They compete in Love Live, the country's most prestigious school idol competition.

7) Clannad

This anime shows how the delinquent Tomoya Okazaki despises life and is certain he will never achieve anything. He and his buddy Youhei Sunohara aim to spend their high school years squandering their time.

On his way to school one day, Tomoya sees a young girl who is murmuring to herself. To his surprise, she suddenly cries, "Anpan!" She goes by the name Nagisa Furukawa, and she says things that inspire and drive her to keep going. Nagisa tells Tomoya they're now friends, and then he walks away as if nothing had happened.

Nevertheless, Tomoya has seen Nagisa around school. Eventually, he gives in and becomes her buddy. As it turns out, Nagisa has been delayed a whole year because of a serious illness, and her desire is to bring back the school's drama club, Tomoya is inspired to do the same. With the aid of four other girls on the pretext that he doesn’t have anything else to work on, he agrees to assist her in her endeavors. This anime is a delightful watch for anyone wanting to get on their anime journey.

8) Yuru Yuri

Anime Yuru Yuri (Image via Studio W-toon)

For the first time in a year, Akari Akaza was reunited with her childhood friends Yui Funami and Kyouko Toshinou at an all-girls' middle school. Yui and Kyouko established the "Amusement Club" in the space formerly occupied by the Tea Club during their first year as a team. Soon after Akari joined, one of her classmates, Chinatsu Yoshikawa, came to visit the group, thinking they were the Tea Club.

Namori's Yuru Yuri is based on a group of girls who spend their time sipping tea and gushing over each other, all while entirely ignoring the purported protagonist Akari.

9) Nisekoi

In 2011, Nisekoi appeared in Weekly Shounen Jump, although it wasn't like most of the other series. Romantic comedy and harem aspects are mixed together in this anime. Raku, a high schooler from an organized crime family, and Chitoge Kirisaki, a spirited tsundere from her own organization, appear in Nisekoi.

Chitoge and Raku's families insist that they start dating exclusively in order to maintain a harmonious relationship between their opposing criminal families. Raku is heartbroken. To show their nisekoi, or fake love, to the whole world, both of them must simultaneously annoy and irritate one another behind their charming facades.

10) Horimiya

Anime Horimiya (Image Via Studio Cloverworks)

Last but definitely not least, we have Horimiya. Kyouko Hori seems to be a typical young girl, but she possesses a darker side that she wishes no one else could ever discover. As a child, she was raised in a family where her parents were away from work, so she had to fend for herself and her younger brother on her own.

Izumi Miyamura, another one of her classmates, also has a secret life outside of school that he keeps concealed from the rest of his classmates. When the two happen to cross paths by chance, they learn about one another's secrets and forge a particular bond.

That is all from our end.

