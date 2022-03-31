8 anime to watch if you like Horimiya

Horimiya became one of the most endearing slice of life/rom-com anime that won everyone’s heart with its bewitching animation, comedic screencaps, and its characters’ hysterical expressions. It’s a story about two stark opposite characters, who become good friends whilst sharing odd similarities.

The most fascinating aspect about Horimiya is that the side characters were never disregarded and their development process was done efficiently. Horimiya's first season was a huge success and fans eagerly await its season 2, which has yet not been confirmed by the production house.

However, here is a list of anime that in some ways hold similarities with the anime that devoted fans of Horimiya should definitely check out.

Top 8 anime like 'His and Her Circumstances,' 'Bloom into You,' and more, that fans of Horimiya will love

8) His and Her Circumstances

Souichiro Arima and Yukino Miyazawa as seen in the anime Kimi No Todoke (Image via Studio Production I.G)

Yukino Miyazawa is good at maintaining excellent grades and her charming personality. However, she does all these things perfectly because she wants to be at the top where people around her can acknowledge and admire her worth. Yukino doesn’t get scared by anyone unless it is Souichiro Arima, the person who she considers her archenemy because the latter is more perfect than her.

After Souichiro finds out about Yukino’s real self and the secrets she has been hiding, both of them start emerging out of their deceptive façade. They become closer to each other and develop a strong bond that can’t be easily broken.

7) My Little Monster

Haru Yoshida and Shizuku Mizutani as seen in the anime My Little Monster (Image via Studio Toho)

Shizuku Mizutani is an ambitious nerd who dedicates most of her time to studying. She wants to accomplish her goal of seeing herself in the future with a good career that would make her 10 million yen per annum. Shizuku sits next to a classmate named Haru Yoshida, who rarely attends school and gets suspended for his constant spat on a continuum.

One fated day, Shizuku is tasked with delivering printouts to Haru’s home. This moment becomes the beginning of both of these characters’ romantic journey. My Little Monster is one of the best rom-coms that is worth watching.

6) Bloom into You

Yuu Koita and Touko Nanami as seen in the anime Bloom Into You (Image via Studio Troyca)

Yuu Koita is a first-year high school girl who is having trouble experiencing feelings of love. However, she gets mesmerized by reading romantic shoujo mangas and creating scenarios in her head, where she is relieved from her uneasiness. Later, Yuu crossed paths with Touko Nanami, the student council president who was sailing the same boat as the former.

Touko and Yuu emerge out of their shells and emotionally and mentally connect to each other. Bloom into You is a story based on the relationship between two high school girls who learn more about themselves after experiencing life like never before.

5) One Week Friends

Kaori Fujiyama and Yuki Hase as seen in the anime One Week Friends (Image via Studio Brain's Base)

Kaori Fujiyama is a high school girl who tends to keep herself isolated, but not because she has social anxiety. She suffers from Anterograde amnesia, where every Monday she loses all memory of her friends. Somehow, Kaori manages to catch the attention of her fellow classmate Yuki Hase, who showed interest in her, noticing that she always sits alone all the time.

Yuki does everything in his power to make Kaori happy. He even helps Kaori by suggesting that she should maintain a diary, so that she will be able to recall past events without any trouble. One Week Friends is an endearing and heart-warming anime, which is highly underrated.

4) Rent a Girlfriend

Chizuru Mizuhara and Kazuya Kinoshita as seen in the anime Rent A Girlfriend (Image via Studio TMS Entertainment)

Kazuya Kinoshita is a 20-year-old college student who is majoring in Business Administration. His girlfriend Mami Nanami dumps him a month later for another guy. His breakup takes a heavy toll on him. So to get over his ex, he decides to hire a rental girlfriend through an app he found out about, called the Diamond.

He hires Chizuru Mizuhara who gives him good company and seems to be flawless. Kazuya has his suspicions over her and thinks she is just pretentious, so he gives her a low rating. Chizuru berates Kazuya and becomes too cold at him.

He later lies to his family by introducing Chizuru as his girlfriend. Kazuya continues to rent Chizuru relentlessly to keep up with their act. He later finds out the shocking truth that she was his next-door neighbor all along.

3) Toradora

Taiga Aisaka and Ryuji Takasu as seen in the anime Toradora (Image via Studio J.C.Staff)

The phrase 'appearances can be deceptive,' is felicitious to Ryuji Takasu, who may seem like a delinquent to those around him because of his intimidating face. Whilst in reality, he is just a gentle person.

One day he crosses paths with Taiga Aisaka, who, despite her cute appearance, can turn into a ferocious beast. Somehow, both of these characters get to know the real person in each of them and get along easily.

Ryuji has a huge crush on Minori Kusheida, who is Taiga’s best friend and likewise, Taiga has a crush on Yusaku Kitamura, who turns out to be Ryuji’s best friend. Both of them share the same goal of helping each other conquer the hearts of their crushes. Toradora is a highly entertaining rom-com that one shouldn’t miss out.

2) Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Mai Sakurajima as seen in the anime Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

Mai Sakurajima becomes invisible to the eyes of everyone around her except for Sakuta Asugawa. The cause behind her invisibility is a strange phenomenon called Adolescence Syndrome. Mai prompts Sakuta Asugawa to investigate this anomaly, to which he agrees without question.

Eventually, his investigation brings him into contact with more girls afflicted by Adolescence Syndrome. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is a fascinating anime comprised of great characters and is highly regarded for its captivating storyline.

1) Kimi no Todoke

Sawako Kuronuma and Shouta Kazehaya as seen in the anime Kimi No Todoke (Image via Studio Production I.G)

Sawako Kuronuma was given the nickname “Sadako” by her classmates for her resemblance to the Sadako character from The Ring. Due to this, she gets constantly teased by the rumors that make her look like an evil person. However, Sawako is a kind-hearted person who wants to make friends, but gets shunned by everyone around her.

All of a sudden, the most popular guy in her class, Shouta Kazehaya helps her with making new friends and also brings her out of her shell. Sawako beomes thankful to Shouta for giving a new meaning to her life.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan