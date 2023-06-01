Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 release date announced with a new trailer 

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, Kadokawa revealed the second trailer for Bungo Stray Dogs season 5. The anime is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 11 pm JST. In addition, it also revealed the theme songs and artists for the upcoming season.

The previous season saw the Armed Detective Agency being framed to be terrorists by The Five Deadly Omens. Following that, the government sent its special task force, The Bloodhounds, to hunt the agency members. However, when all hope seemed lost, Tachihara from the Bloodhounds decided to help the agency.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 reveals release date and other details

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 11 pm JST. It will first premiere on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and TV Aichi on July 12, after which BS11 and KBS Kyoto will air the series on July 13. In addition, the anime will also start streaming on d Anime Store and Crunchyroll.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 is set to adapt the Kamui Revelation arc. As part of it, the Bloodhounds leader Ōchi Fukuchi will speak at a United Nations summit. Even Teruko had previously mentioned how the entire world might have to get involved considering the level at which Sigma and his people had planned the terrorist attack.

Ōchi Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 trailer (Image via BONES)

Following that, the Bloodhounds leader seems to have a huge role in the season, as he can be seen battling quite a lot in the trailer. Tachihara, on the other hand, seems to have started supporting the Armed Detective Agency.

Additionally, Akutagawa will finally return in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5. There is a good chance he will work with Atsushi to clear the Armed Detective Agency's name as terrorists.

New opening and ending theme songs and artists revealed

Atsushi Nakajima as seen in the trailer (Image via BONES)

The opening theme song is titled Kurogane no Ori (Iron Cell) and will be performed by GRANRODEO. The band has previously provided opening theme songs for the anime's first and third seasons and a theme song for Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple (movie).

The ending theme song is titled Kiseki (Trails) and will be performed by Luck Life. The band has provided ending theme songs for all four seasons of the anime and one theme song for the movie.

