Will there be a Bungo Stray Dogs season 5? Explored

With Bungo Stray Dogs set to premiere its season finale this week, fans of the series are looking forward to any news about Bungo Stray Dogs season 5. The upcoming episode, titled Skyfall, is set to be the final episode of season 4 and will mark the end of the Sky Casino arc.

Bungo Stray Dogs follows the story of a young ability user named Atsushi Nakajima, who after getting kicked out of his orphanage, joins the Armed Detective Agency. As part of the agency, he and the agency members try to protect the city of Yokohama from mafia organizations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bungo Stray Dogs manga.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5: Will it happen?

As of the time of writing this article, Bungo Stray Dogs has not been renewed for a fifth season. However, considering that the anime is yet to premiere its fourth season finale, there is still a lot of time for studio BONES to make a decision on the same.

Considering that the fourth season premiered nearly four years after the end of the third season, there is a good possibility that the production team will take its sweet time before announcing the fifth season. However, considering the popularity of the anime and ratings online, the fifth season can presumably be confirmed.

Atsushi and Sigma as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13 preview (Image via BONES)

The anime's fourth season adapted four arcs in the anime, i.e., the Untold Origins arc from the light novel and the Perfect Crime arc, the Hunting Dogs arc, and the Sky Casino arc from the manga. Altogether, these four arcs amassed 28 chapters from the light novel and the manga.

Considering that the Bungo Stray Dogs manga has released 106 chapters to date, and the anime itself will only be adapting till the 76th chapter of the manga for the fourth season, the production studio will be having 30 chapters as source material for an upcoming season.

Teruko as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13 preview (Image via BONES)

Thus, unless the animation studio wants to wait for the manga to generate more chapters as source material, fans can expect Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 to be announced soon.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5?

Considering that the fourth season will finish adapting the Sky Casino arc, fans can expect Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 to adapt the Kamui Revelation arc and the Vampire Infection Outbreak arc from the manga.

Tachihara as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 13 preview (Image via BONES)

Given that the Sky Casino arc sees Atsushi trying to learn the location of the page from Five Deadly Omens member Sigma, the upcoming arc will most likely feature Atsushi and the Armed Detective agency trying to locate it.

As evident from the arc's name, the person named Kamui is set to play a huge role in it, as he is known to be the leader of the Five Deadly Omens. With the Armed Detective Agency getting so close to the leader of the terrorist group, fans can expect the agency to clear its name in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5.

With that, the anime might see the members go back to their daily lives.

