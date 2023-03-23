Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12: The Five Deadly Omens' plan is revealed, Sigma hunts the Bloodhounds

With the release of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12, the Bloodhounds finally seem to have come on the right track after they attacked the Skyward Casino, run by the Five Deadly Omens member Sigma. Since Sigma had no power and was desperate to protect the casino, he went after the Bloodhounds.

The previous episode saw Atsushi and Kyoka breaking out Mushitaro from his containment. Soon after, Ango Sakaguchi joined them in their mission and took them to Lucy, who was capable of hiding them within her subspace. In the subspace, Mushitaro revealed the Five Deadly Omens' mission to annihilate the country.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12: Sigma is revealed to be the Five Deadly Omens' third member

Fukuzawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12, titled Bungo Hound Dogs, opened with Tachihara arriving at the Bloodhounds' base as he was tasked with giving Teruko a piggyback ride. The Bloodhounds tried to come up with their next plan of action as Teruko concluded that the agency might have found a leader and a place to hide.

Elsewhere, the Bloodhounds' captain Fukuchi was having drinks with his old friend Fukuzawa as he wanted the agency president to surrender his men in exchange for information on Kunikida. However, his proposal got rejected.

Teruko as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12 (Image via BONES)

Around the same time, Saigiku and Tetcho headed over to Cafe Uzumaki as they hoped to receive information on Lucy, whom they believed to be helping the agency members. While Saigiku took a villainous approach towards the store manager, Tetcho assured him that no charges would be pressed against Lucy. That's when he revealed that Lucy was headed to the Skyward Casino.

Upon receiving the information, Tachihara and Teruko reached the casino, hoping to shut it down due to the presence of terrorists on the airship. However, Sigma, the casino's boss, rejected the proposal, threatening the Bloodhounds to leave the premises. Thus, to shut down the casino on her own, Teruko destroyed the transport terminal.

Tachihara as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12 (Image via BONES)

Following this development, Sigma first ensured that guests were assured of their safety. That's when it was revealed that he was a member of the Five Deadly Omens and that he needed to get rid of the Bloodhounds to protect their mission. Moments later, Tachihara, upon seeing Atsushi entering a room, investigated the same. However, all that he found was a couple of hollow coins.

The hollow coins were a huge part of the Five Deadly Omens' plan as they contained explosives, which were spread all across the globe. The casino's high-altitude location helped reach out to every part of the globe, allowing them to explode the coins when needed. This could altogether lead to a World War.

Thus, Sigma tried to stop the Bloodhounds using an explosive and an unmanned plane, and Teruko soon came to his aid.

Atsushi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12 (Image via BONES)

Teruko used her ability to get big and stop the plane, following which, she threw the plane out in time before the explosive coins within it exploded. That's when Atsushi revealed the plan Dazai had made for them. They were to expose the Five Deadly Omens to the Bloodhounds and help them capture them to prove the agency's innocence.

Elsewhere, Dazai asked Fyodor why he assigned Sigma to control the casino. It was then revealed how Sigma and the casino were created by the book. As Sigma had no recollection of his past, he was desperate to protect the casino, which is why he was ready to take down the Bloodhounds if required.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12

Sigma as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12 saw Sigma being revealed as the third member of the Five Deadly Omens. Given how desperate he was to protect his identity as the General Manager of the casino, he set a bounty on the Bloodhounds members. The customers, upon hearing this, attacked the Bloodhounds in hopes of reducing their debts to Sigma's establishment.

Now that the Bloodhounds are down as well, the agency might help them capture the Five Deadly Omens member Sigma.

