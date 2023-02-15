Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7: The Bloodhounds hunt the agency, Chuuya comes to the rescue

With the release of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7, fans were finally introduced to the government's strongest military unit, the Bloodhounds, which is set to go after the Armed Detective Agency, following which fans can expect a battle between the two groups in the near future.

The previous episode saw the Five Deadly Omens member Nikolai Gogol framing the Armed Detective Agency as terrorists as he used a special acquired book he to alter reality. Elsewhere, Ranpo Edogawa learned about the same, however, he could not do anything to stop it.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7: The Bloodhounds get introduced

Ranpo Edogawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7, titled Dogs Hunt Dogs, opened with Ranpo observing a camera appearing behind him as Secretary Taneda fainted, following which the government officials came after him. He realized how the book's ability had started taking, following which he warned his friends about the same.

The Agency members were attacked using sleeping bombs, and thus to counter it, Yosana almost killed everyone to slow down their blood pump, following which she revived them using her ability "Thou shalt not die." The members then fled the scene, and immediately after that, the government's strongest military unit, Bloodhounds, dropped in.

Fukuchi and Saiguku as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

The members were introduced as Ochi Fukuchi, Teruko Okura, Saiguku Jono, and Tetcho Suehiro. While the group is known to have five members, the fifth member is a mystery. Elsewhere at the same time, the agency members started planning an escape route for themselves, while the Bloodhounds also deduced the two escape routes.

The agency decided on the highway as they stole a car to make their escape, while the Bloodhounds split into two and went ahead with their hunt. All four members used their enhanced abilities to go after the escape routes as Tetcho and Saiguku happened to go after the correct route.

Tetcho as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7 (Image via BONES)

The Bloodhounds ambushed the agency members as Saiguku appeared in the car. To counter the former, Tanizaki and Kenji got out of the car. However, their abilities seemed far weaker when compared to the Bloodhounds. When Kunikida and Yosana tried to rescue Kenji and Tanizaki, all four got caught up in Tetcho's ability, which slashed the car in two.

It was quite evident that Tetcho was quite strong as described by his title of the strongest swordsman in the Bloodhounds. As he was about to kill Yosana to prevent the other members from getting healed, Osamu Dazai's old friend Chuuya Nakahara came to their rescue.

Akiko Yosana as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 (Image via BONES)

Elsewhere, Kyoka went back to the building to rescue Atsushi, who was trapped beneath the building.

Final summation of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7 saw Chuuya rescuing the Armed Detective Agency. Given that he is a member of the Port Mafia, there is a good chance that they might help the agency in fighting the Bloodhounds. Fans will have to wait till the next episode is released to find out more.

