Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7 preview hints at the Hunting Dogs arrival

BONES has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7, which is set to be released on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11 pm JST in Japan on TOKYO MX. The episode, titled Dogs Hunt Dogs, will be televised on local Japanese TV networks such as BS11, WOWOW, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. Apart from them, Crunchyroll will offer access to the anime in other countries.

In the previous episode, the Armed Detective Agency tried to solve the mystery behind a serial murder case in which Nikolai Gogol managed to frame them as the terrorists and members of the Five Deadly Omens.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7 preview hints at the upcoming face-off between the Hunting Dogs and the Armed Detective Agency

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7, titled Dogs Hunt Dogs, will see the story continue from right when Nikolai Gogol framed the Armed Detective Agency as members of a terrorist group called the Five Deadly Omens. They have been falsely accused of murdering government officials in front of Associate Attorney General Tonan.

Meanwhile, Ranpo, who was with Secretary Taneda, was also being pursued since he was assumed to be the attacker who kidnapped the Secretary. The biggest issue was how reality was not just altered but also people's memories were being rewritten.

The Armed Detective Agency members as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7 preview (Image via BONES)

In the previous episode, Secretary Taneda revealed the secret behind the mysterious book, writing upon which the written events would become a reality. According to him, the Five Deadly Omens member Nikolai Gogol managed to acquire a page from the book. Thus, he was able to rewrite reality.

Elsewhere, Atsushi was trapped below the government office as Nikolai Gogol fused his feet with the floor. However, it is possible that he might get away with using his own powers or with some help he may receive from other Agency members.

Tetcho Suehiro and Saiguki Jono as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7 preview (Image via BONES)

With all the commotion surrounding the Armed Detective Agency, the government is set to send their strongest special unit of the military police known as the Hunting Dogs.

They are led by Ōchi Fukuchi and will go after the Armed Detective Agency, given that they must subdue ability users if they use their powers for criminal activity. Thus, fans will be introduced to four out of five members of the group, including Tetcho Suehiro, Teruko Okura, and Saiguki Jono.

