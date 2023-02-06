Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 preview hints at the Armed Detective Agency's return

BONES has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6, which is set to be released on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11 pm JST in Japan on TOKYO MX.

The episode, titled Tragic Sunday, will be televised on local Japanese TV networks such as BS11, WOWOW, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. Crunchyroll will also offer access to the anime in other countries.

In the previous episode, Ranpo Edogawa got Mushitaro Oguri to surrender as he blackmailed him to tarnish his dead friend's name. Following that, Ranpo tried to help Mushitaro live a new life, however, he was silenced by Nikolai Gogol.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 hints at the Armed Detective Agency taking on a new mission

The Armed Detective Agency will be back in action in season 4 episode 6 of Bungo Stray Dogs, titled Tragic Sunday, as they prepare to face a new threat, The Decay of the Angel.

In the previous episode, Mushitaro Oguri was silenced by Nikolai Gogol, who claimed to be in a five-man terrorist organization called The Decay of the Angel.

Fukuzawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 preview (Image via BONES)

In his final moments, Mushitaro contacted Ranpo and warned him about the forthcoming tragedy surrounding the Armed Detective Agency and asked him to make sure that his organization does not accept the next job request.

Nikolai Gogl as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 preview (Image via BONES)

According to the preview, the Armed Detective Agency will receive the Purifying Shikyuu Award for apprehending the heinous criminals Pushkin and Fyodor. This is an unparalleled honor for a private company.

Soon after that, the agency is set to receive an urgent request from the government as they bring them a case of four consecutive killings by the same offender.

Fukuzawa and Ranpo as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 preview (Image via BONES)

Given that all four crimes used similarly bizarre killing methods of the Decay of the Angel, the detective agency upon Fukuzawa's orders is set to investigate it to try and prevent one more case that could happen.

However, Ranpo, who had been warned by his "friend," is planning to object to the agency's decision to accept the job.

Osamu Dazai as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 preview (Image via BONES)

The episode will feature the return of several popular characters from the series, including Osamu Dazai and Atsushi Nakajima. While Dazai will meet a mystery man, Atsushi is set to fight Nikolai Gogol in what appear to be sewers.

