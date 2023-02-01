Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5: New enemies revealed, Mushitaro gets silenced

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 has finally been released as fans of the series have been waiting for Ranpo Edogawa to solve the perfect murder. Elsewhere, it is yet to be revealed what Fyodor has been planning to do by getting himself arrested. With several mysteries on his hands, Ranpo has a lot to get done.

The previous episode saw Ranpo Edogawa promising to prove Kunikida's innocence as he, along with Poe, tried to locate the Rats' cleaner. However, a mystery was soon introduced as Edogawa was unable to detect any clues, which determined that the culprit had used their ability to hide them.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5: Mushitaro Oguri gets silenced by Nikolai Gogol

Ranpo Edogawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5, titled The Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 2), opens with Ranpo Edogawa questioning Mushitaro Oguri, certain that the latter was the culprit.

Additionally, Ranpo was quite sure of the fact that Mushitaro was the Rats' cleaner and the person responsible for the Kindaichi murder. This was when he revealed that the culprit had photocopied the final page as it had been stained with some liquid.

Ranpo letting the car leave (Image via BONES)

It was during this time that the driver started threatening Ranpo to leave the car, which is when the police surrounded the car, given that Ranpo called Poe to give him their location. As the police tried to arrest Mushitaro and the driver, the latter revealed that he was a foreign diplomat and thus they could not enter the vehicle. Additionally, the gun had no bullets either.

As a result, the police had no option but to let them leave. As the car drove off, a cell phone started ringing inside the car. The moment Mushitaro picked it up, it began acting weird, following which Mushitaro was enclosed inside Poe's ability Black Cat in the Rue Morgue, which had him locked inside the Kindaichi Murder room. However, Mushitaro believed that he could escape, given that he knew how it worked.

Mushitaro Oguri as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 (Image via BONES)

All Mushitaro had to do was reveal the mystery within the setting. However, the fact that he had killed the author was not true, given that it was technically a suicide. Fans were then treated to a backstory as Mushitaro was shown to be close to the author whom he called Yokimizu. The latter had gastric cancer and was about to pass away in a year, and thus wanted to create the perfect mystery.

Yokimizu wanted his novel's plot to coincide with reality. Thus, he asked Mushitaro to kill him so that he could leave an impact on the literary world. Mushitaro agreed to his request and murdered Yokimizu, during which he shed tears on the manuscript, which is what ultimately got him caught.

Ranpo Edogawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 (Image via BONES)

Meanwhile, Ranpo blackmailed Mushitaro saying that he would leak the secrets surrounding the novel's last chapter to the public, which would taint Yokimizu's efforts. Thus, Mushitaro agreed to get caught, following which Ranpo introduced him to an opportunity within the government.

However, as the police took away Mushitaro, the vehicle was attacked by Nikolai Gogol, a person who was part of the secret organization V that appeared in Edogawa and Fukuzawa's backstory. He, along with Fyodor, is a part of The Decay of the Angel.

Final Thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5

Nikolai Gogol as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 revealed a new enemy to the Armed Detective Agency as its member Nikolai Gogol killed Mushitaro Oguri, hoping to silence anyone who knew what their next bit of plan was. Thus, the upcoming episodes might feature the Armed Detective Agency investigating the secret organization.

