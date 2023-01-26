Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 will be broadcast on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 11 pm JST on TV Asahi. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks, then on Crunchyroll worldwide.

The previous episode saw Edogawa trying to prove Kunikida's innocence with Poe, as the two encounter a new case as the Rats' Cleaner Mushitaro Oguri is seen falling from a building. However, Ranpo uses his deducing skills to figure out that Mushitaro had faked his own death, all in order to arrange some money and his mode of transportation for his getaway.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 will see Edogawa declare the culprit

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5, titled The Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 2), will be released on February 1, 2023. The release date and time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 will be released internationally on the following dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, February 1

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, February 1

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, February 1

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, February 1

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, February 1

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Wednesday, February 1

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, February 1

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Wednesday, February 1

Fyodor as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as BS11, WOWOW, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

The anime will also be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceanian, and CIS.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5?

Mushitaro Oguri and Ranpo Edogawa as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5, titled The Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 2), will see Ranpo Edogawa reveal the culprit behind the two crimes. He had already declared how the two crimes had the same culprit, thus in the upcoming episode, he may deduce Mushitaro Oguri as their culprit.

However, that seems too short for a whole episode, and so the upcoming episode may also reveal the author's murder as fans might finally learn how Mushitaro managed to do it.

Moreover, there is also the possibility that the upcoming episode might feature Fyodor, as the anime might reveal the reason why he got himself captured.

Recap of season 4 episode 4

Ranpo Edogawa and Edgar Allan Poe with the police (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4, titled The Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 1), saw Ranpo Edogawa teaming up with Edgar Allan Poe to prove Kunikida's innocence. He was framed by the Rats' Cleaner and thus, Ranpo went out to find him using the clues he had gotten from Pushkin.

The case soon became complicated as the supposed Cleaner was seen falling out of the observatory where Poe was meant to look for him. This was the same location where Poe was meant to collect a manuscript for an unfinished novel series, whose author had been murdered. He bought the manuscript through an illegal auction.

However, using his deducing skills, Edogawa figured out that both cases were related as they had the same culprit.

