Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 release date, new key visual announced

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 is scheduled to be released in January 2023. The anime's fourth season is set to be released nearly four years after the release of the previous season. The anime has also released a new key visual while providing fans with details on its new cast members.

While the announcement of the key visual happened through the official Bungo Stray Dogs Twitter account, information about the additional cast members was released to the public through the official Bungo Stray Dogs anime website.

Bungo Stray Dogs anime releases season 4 new key visual, announces additional cast

Alongside the release of the key visual, Bungo Stray Dogs revealed the season 4 release date for January 2023 of the Winter 2023 anime season. The key visual depicted the Armed Detective Agency, led by Atsushi Nakajima, taking on the Hunting Dogs, led by Ochi Fukuchi. The two groups seem to be waging an all-out war in Yokohama city, where sparks are soaring.

The Hunting Dogs is a Grade-A squad built for special tactics and suppression duties. They are a team formed by the government as a special military division tasked with hunting down and capturing ability users when they begin abusing their powers for criminal or terrorist actions. This makes the Hunting Dogs one of the most powerful military units available to the government.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 additional cast members

Saiguki Jono and Tetcho Suehiro (Image via Studio BONES)

With the release of the key visual and the release date announcement, the cast members for the two additional characters were revealed.

Yuki Kaji, most popularly known for voicing Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan, will voice Saigiku Jono in the anime. Joining him will be Yohei Azakami, who will be voicing Tetcho Suehiro in the anime. Yohei Azakami was previously known for voicing Guel in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. Both the characters are part of the Hunting Dogs and will take on the Armed Detective Agency.

Ochi Fukuchi, Teruko Ōkura, Nikolai G, and Mushitaro Oguri (Image via Studio BONES)

The previously announced new cast members and characters for season 4 is led by Akio Otsuka as Ochi Fukuchi. He had previously voiced Batou in Ghost in the Shell. Joining him is Makoto Koichi as Teruka Ōkura, who had previously voiced Yuka Tokitate in I'm Standing on a Million Lives.

We also have Takehito Koyasu and Takeshi Kusao voicing Nikolai G and Mushitaro Oguri, respectively. Takehito Koyasu had previously voiced Zeke Jaeger in Attack on Titan, while Takeshi Kusao had voiced Ladros in Black Clover.

