Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4 will be broadcast on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 11 pm JST on TV Asahi. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks, then on Crunchyroll worldwide.

The previous episode saw Edogawa identifying police officer Mitamura as the real culprit after the latter took him to a secret hideout. In the meantime, Fukuzawa locates Edogawa with some help from Sakunosuke Oda. Fukuzawa rescued Edogawa, a year after which they took their first steps to establish the Armed Detective Agency.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4 will introduce a new case

Release date and time, where to watch

Doppo Kunikida, as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4, titled The Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 1), will be released on January 25, 2023. The release date and time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4 will be released internationally on the following dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, January 25

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, January 25

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, January 25

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, January 25

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, January 25

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Wednesday, January 25

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, January 25

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Wednesday, January 25

Yukichi Fukuzawa, as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as BS11, WOWOW, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

The anime will also be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceanian, and CIS.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4?

Edogawa Ranpo, as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4 will see the plot of the anime go back to the present as the story will introduce a new case for the Armed Detective Agency, with Edogawa Ranpo taking over it alongside his colleagues.

Given that the anime showed us the origins of the Armed Detective Agency alongside the mysterious organization "V," it must mean that the two organizations must be set to take on each other in the near future, with Edogawa Ranpo and Yukichi Fukuzawa in the center.

What happened last time?

Yukichi Fukuzawa, as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3, titled The Secret of the Detective Agency's Establishment, saw Fukuzawa rescuing Edogawa with some help from Sakunosuke Oda. The professional bodyguard had found a device used by a national agency, proving that the organization was somehow related to the government.

Later, a member of the organization is seen looking at Fukuzawa and Edogawa as he reveals their intentions. This hinted that the person has some influence on the plot in the present time, which the anime will be focusing on from the next episode.

Poll : 0 votes