Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3: Fukuzawa and Edogawa establish the Armed Detective Agency, new enemy gets revealed

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3 has finally been released, and fans finally get to see the real culprit behind the theater incident. While Fukuzawa and the police were adamant that they had solved the case, a new development caused everything to go haywire, as the person believed to have been the culprit got killed.

The previous episode saw Fukuzawa deceiving Edogawa into believing that he was an ability user, as this information gave him the confidence to solve the theater incident.

He revealed that the targeted person was Murakami himself, as he wanted to act as a dead person, following which he was detained for his actions. However, with a twist in the tale, another culprit seems to be on the loose as Edogawa seemingly gets kidnapped.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3 saw Fukuzawa and Edogawa capture the real culprit

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3, titled The Secret of the Detective Agency's Establishment, saw Edogawa suspicious of the police officer he was traveling with as they went back and forth about ability users. Edogawa attempted his best to confirm himself as one while hinting that Senior Officer Mitamura was the culprit.

Back in the theater, Fukuzawa tried to locate Edogawa as he later found a note left by the young detective, revealing that Mitamura was the culprit. The young detective had asked Fukuzawa to look for the abducted person's cane. Upon finding the same, Fukuzawa found a device, and to learn more about it, he had to contact Sakunosuke Oda, who had been arrested that morning.

Sakunosuke Oda, as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3 (Image via BONES)

Through his past, Fukuzawa was able to identify that the device was a memory cell employed by a certain national agency as they used the same to pass information to the protection agency.

Thus, Fukuzawa asked Sakunosuke for information on his client's whereabouts, in exchange for which he was willing to falsely testify to free him. While Sakunosuke agreed to reveal the locations, he only required Fukuzawa to arrange better meals for him.

Elsewhere, Mitamura took Edogawa to their secret hideout, where they were being safeguarded by five soldiers. Mitamura assured Edogawa that he was safe and asked him to join their organization in exchange for safety from his higher-ups.

Edogawa Ranpo, as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3 (Image via BONES)

However, Edogawa paid no heed to him, which caused him to act up, and start threatening Edogawa. This was when Fukuzawa dropped into the scene, defeating Mitamura and the five soldiers.

While Edogawa seemed happy that his calculations turned out to be correct, Fukuzawa slapped him as he was worried about him. The latter asked Edogawa never to endanger himself with weapons. This caused Edogawa to be moved to tears as he held Fukuzawa while crying and apologizing for his actions.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3

Natsume Soseki, as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3 saw Fukuzawa and Edogawa establish the Armed Detective Agency with some help from Natsume Soseki. He was the same person who was captured during the theater incident. He had purposely gotten himself kidnapped so that the culprit would be captured.

Additionally, the episode also revealed a new enemy organization, as it was revealed that the "V" in the secret organization's name did not denote the alphabet "V" but the number 5. However, more about the organization is yet to be revealed, which fans can expect to learn from the upcoming episode titled The Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 1).

Poll : 0 votes