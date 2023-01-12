Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3 will be broadcast on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 11 pm JST on TV Asahi. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks, then on Crunchyroll worldwide.

The previous episode saw Fukuzawa deceive Edogawa into believing that he was an ability user. Following their exchange, Edogawa solved the mystery in the theater, however, it seems like there is a bigger threat at play as Ranpo gets kidnapped by a fake police officer while the scriptwriter of the play is murdered in a locked room.

Fukuzawa may find Edogawa in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3

Release date and time, where to watch

Fukuzawa as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3, titled The Secret of the Detective Agency's Establishment, is set to be released on January 18, 2023. The release date and time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3 will be released internationally on the following dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, January 18

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, January 18

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, January 18

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, January 18

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, January 18

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Wednesday, January 18

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, January 18

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Wednesday, January 18

Ms. Egawa as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as BS11, WOWOW, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

Additionally, the anime will also be made available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be made available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceanian, and CIS.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3?

Ranpo Edogawa as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 3, titled The Secret of the Detective Agency's Establishment, will most likely see Fukuzawa trying to identify the culprit behind the scriptwriter's murder. While he would require Edogawa Ranpo's help, the greatest detective himself has been kidnapped, possibly by the murderer himself.

Thus, the next episode might see either Edogawa or Fukuzawa saving the day, all while establishing the need to create a detective agency for their activities. Fukuzawa remarked in the last episode that a detective must always be armed, which could be a foreshadowing towards the founding of the Armed Detective Agency.

What happened last time?

Tokio Murakami as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 2, titled The Day is a Dream, The Night is Reality, saw Fukuzawa deceiving Edogawa into believing that he was an ability user. He handed him a pair of cheap glasses, claiming it to be specially made to activate one's powers.

Later, full of confidence, Edogawa solves the mystery at the theater as the main actor Tokio Murakami was the one behind the threat. He wanted to act out being dead and thus faked his death, all while abducting an audience member to make everyone think that they were the culprit, but that wasn't the case.

