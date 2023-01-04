Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 1: Fukuzawa's backstory hinted, first encounter with Edogawa revealed

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 1 is out as fans finally get to see the anime return to their screens. The premiere focuses on Yukichi Fukuzawa's backstory and how he met Ranpo Edogawa for the first time. This could in turn lead to the anime showing us the origin of the Armed Detective Agency.

As Bungo Stray Dogs season 3 finale saw Atsushi and Akutagawa agree on a showdown between them, it was unexpected that season 3 would begin with a backstory.

However, Bungo Stray Dogs fans are quite well versed with it, as this is not the first time this is happening.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 1 hints at Fukuzawa's past as an assassin

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 1, titled Lone Swordsman and Great Detective, saw the Armed Detective Agency leader Yukichi Fukuzawa in his early 30s. Back then, he was working as a bodyguard when he had flashbacks about his previous occupation.

He reached a crime scene where a company's president had been pushed outside the window. The secretary was in the office apparently checking whether any documents had been stolen as he asked Fukuzawa to look after the culprit who was sitting in the next room.

Apparently, he was compliant but wasn't speaking a word. The assassin was none other than young Sakunosuke Oda.

Edogawa finds out the murderer in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 1 (Image via BONES)

This was when Ranpo Edogawa entered the room for his own business, but swiftly solved the murder case as it was the secretary himself who had killed the president. He had hired the assassin to play the part and had filled the room with documents to hide the tools he had used to frame the assassin.

Upon hearing this, the assassin finally decided to move as he outsmarted Fukuzawa in a one-on-one battle, after which he killed the secretary.

Sakunosuke Oda as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 1 (Image via BONES)

Fukuzawa saw great potential in Edogawa so he decided to treat him to a meal to get to know more about him. After the meal, Fukuzawa offered to help him get a job as he took him to his next client, the owner of a theater.

The theater had received a supposed threat saying that someone was going to die. As Fukuzawa and Edogawa tried to investigate who could be the target for the same, every hint pointed at the lead actor Tokio Murakami. However, Fukuzawa was adamant that he would not allow anyone to get killed due to the threat.

Fukuzawa and Edogawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 1 (Image via BONES)

This was when Ranpo revealed how there was no threat to the theater, but only an announcement that someone was about to get killed. The person who had sent the letter had nothing against the theater and only wanted to assassinate their target.

Given that Ranpo had realized this at the very moment he saw the letter, made Fukuzawa realize that Edogawa had a different perception of what was obvious for others to realize.

Edogawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 1 (Image via BONES)

He asked Edogawa to analyze him, as he was able to determine Fukuzawa's age, occupation, right-handedness, and dislike towards his old job. Just as he was about to mention his history as an assassin, Fukuzawa stopped him ferociously, moments after which he apologized as they went together to the theater room.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 1

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 1 saw Fukuzawa realize that Edogawa was special. While he believes that Edogawa has powers, fans know that isn't the case, as it had already been revealed in the first season that Ranpo was just that smart.

As for Fukuzawa, fans may get to learn about his past and why he gave up his previous occupation and stopped using his sword.

