Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 2 will be broadcast on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11 pm JST on TV Asahi. The episode will be released on Japanese TV networks, followed by Crunchyroll to stream globally.

The season premiere started off with Fukuzawa's backstory as fans got to see how he first met Ranpo Edogawa. This could be the backstory to how the Armed Detective Agency was formed, since at the time, Fukuzawa was working as a bodyguard instead of running the agency.

Moreover, he seems to have had some problems during his previous occupation requiring him to use a sword.

Fukuzawa's past may be revealed in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 2

Release date and time, where to watch

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 2 is set to be released on January 11, 2023. The release date and time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

Thus, the upcoming Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 2 will be released internationally on the following dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, January 11

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, January 11

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, January 11

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, January 11

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, January 11

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Wednesday, January 11

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, January 11

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Wednesday, January 11

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 2 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as BS11, WOWOW, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

Additionally, the anime will also be made available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be made available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceanian, and CIS.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 2?

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 2 may see Fukuzawa and Edogawa together find the person who had made the announcement that someone was about to get killed in the theater. While there is a widespread belief that the target is the main actor Tokio Murakami, it could be someone else as well.

Given that the person who sent the letter did not ask the theater for anything in exchange, it could only mean that the culprit only desired their target to get killed. This could mean that one of the side actors could turn out to be the culprit, as they may hope to replace Murakami.

However, given the usual plot for Bungo Stray Dogs, there could be some twists in the tale.

What happened last time?

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 1, titled Lone Swordsman and Great Detective, saw a young Fukuzawa meet Edogawa Ranpo. As he realized that Edogawa had no parents and nowhere to go, he decided to take him to one of his clients, hoping to get him a job.

However, Fukuzawa came to realize that Edogawa was special and had the power to perceive things that weren't normal for others. Upon doing so, he asks Edogawa to reveal what he found out about him, due to which fans get the hint that Fukuzawa was previously an assassin working with the military.

