Crunchyroll Winter 2023 lineup set to continue My Hero Academia and introduce new hits like NieR:Automata Ver1.1a 

As the Fall 2022 season’s final episodes begin airing, Crunchyroll has thankfully already released its highly-anticipated Winter 2023 lineup. Filled with new arrivals and continuing broadcasts from the Fall 2022 season, fans are enthralled to see these popular series finally begin airing.

Unfortunately, some of the series’ most popular offerings, such as NieR:Automata Ver1.1a and Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Season 3, currently have no release dates. While they’re likely still on track to be a part of the Winter 2023 lineup, fans, unfortunately, have no idea exactly when these titles will be made available on Crunchyroll.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the release schedule for Crunchyroll’s Winter 2023 lineup.

Crunchyroll to build off of dominant Fall 2022 season with Winter 2023 focused on continuing classics, niche hits, and new offerings

Crunchyroll’s Winter 2023 seasonal lineup will begin on December 23, 2022, and its final series will debut on January 18, 2023. While this latter date is subject to change due to the ambiguous release statuses of certain series, fans can expect new series to premiere throughout the month of January.

Alongside the simulcast release dates for each series in Crunchyroll’s Winter 2023 season are indications of which language dubs will be coming for each series at a later date. While no release date for these dubs is given, speakers of each language can be assured that a native dub is on the way. As of the writing of this article, no dubs for series with no languages following them had been announced.

The full schedule for Crunchyroll’s Winter 2023 season is as follows:

December 23

Lee’s Detective Agency

January 4

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! (English, German, French, Russian)

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 (English, Latin American, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague (English)

January 5

Revenger (English)

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World (English, German)

ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister!

January 6

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War (English)

Buddy Daddies (English)

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale (English)

January 7

Trigun Stampede (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Russian)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants (English, French)

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement (English, French)

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World (English, French)

Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army

January 8

By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 (English, French)

In/Spectre Season 2

The tale of outcasts

Handyman Saito in Another World (English)

January 9

Vinland Saga Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French)

Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari

The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2

Ayakashi Triangle (German)

January 10

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World (English)

January 11

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea

January 13

The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2 (English)

January 14

The Fire Hunter

January 18

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama-

Coming soon

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 (English)

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Season 3 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French)

Crunchyroll will also continue streaming the following ongoing series from their Fall 2022 and weekly lineups:

My Hero Academia Season 6

Blue Lock

To Your Eternity Season 2

One Piece

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3

IDOLiSH7! Third Beat!

Play It Cool, Guys

Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

Digimon Ghost Game

Delicious Party Pretty Cure

Shadowverse Flame

Highlights amongst the continuing series are undoubtedly My Hero Academia season 6, One Piece, and To Your Eternity season 2. All three have been absolutely dominant in the Fall 2022 season and will almost certainly continue to be so in the Winter 2023 season.

Of particular interest for Winter 2023 specifically is the Boruto anime series, which is set to begin adapting the Sasuke Retsuden story early on in the season. While fans are split on their attitude towards the adaptation, they can at least count on an exciting and engaging storyline to come from the series soon.

