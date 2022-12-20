The Eminence in Shadow announces English Dub, release date and voice cast revealed

Sentai Filmworks’ niche subscription video-on-demand streaming platform, Hidive, has recently appeased The Eminence in Shadow fans by announcing the English dub for the series. Since the anime’s spectacular premiere on October 5, 2022, fans around the world have been eagerly waiting for The Eminence in Shadow to receive an English dub.
Regardless of the curiosity of seeing the series in dub, fans are enthralled by the subtitled version. Besides revealing a long list of English voice actors, Hidive has also surprised fans by announcing the dubbed version to be released on its platform on Monday, December 26, 2022.
The Eminence in Shadow's English dub will premiere exclusively on Hidive on December 26
As mentioned above, The Eminence in Shadow English dub will be released on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 12 pm EST. Since no other OTT platform has announced the exciting release, Hidive is the only platform where fans can watch the series in English dub.
Hidive will stream the series in the United States, Canada, Ireland, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Spain, Portugal, Latin America, Scandinavia, The Netherlands, Germany, and France.
Here’s the list of English voice cast members:
- Adam Gibbs as Cid Kageno/Shadow
- Natalie Rial as Akane
- Olivia Swasey as Alexia
- Christina Kelly as Alpha
- Annie Wild as Beta
- Elissa Cuellar as Gamma
- Raven Troup as Delta
- Ellen Evans as Epsilon
- Dominique Meyer as Zeta
- Luci Christian as Claire
- Patricia Duran as Iris
- Greg Ayres as Po
- Nathan Wilson as Skel
- Scott Gibbs as Zenon
- Andrew Love as Kidnapper 1
- Michael Wronski as Kidnapper 2
- Cyrus Rodas as Monster
Additional voices include:
- Jay Hickman
- Dominique Meyer
- Joe Daniels
- Annie Wild
- Andrew Love
- Ellen Evans
- Elissa Cuellar
- Michael Wronski
- Raven Troup
- Shelley Calene-Black
- Brandon Hearnsberger
- Courtland Johnson
- Jeremy Gee
- Hilary Haag
- Liz Lucio
- Donna Bella Litton
- Kyle Jones
- Cyrus Rodas
- Josh Swasey
John Swasey is directing the English dub, and Kalin Black is writing the script. Brent Marshall is in charge of the English mix and sound design. Patrick Marrero will be the sound engineer.
The plot of The Eminence in Shadow
The Eminence in Shadow follows Minoru, a young man with a high sense of vigilantism who strives to become a potent individual with powers surpassing an atomic blast. After a tragic accident, he reawakened as Cid, the second child of the noble Kagenou family in a world where swords and sorcery are common.
Cid still retained the dream of becoming a powerful entity, which he accomplished in no time. He eventually formed a vigilante group named Shadow Garden and donned an alternative persona named “Shadow.”
In a fluke, he made up an evil organization called the Cult of Diablos and gave the purpose to his subordinates to defeat them. However, Cid eventually discovered that his fictional enemies were real.
