The Eminence in Shadow announces English Dub, release date and voice cast revealed

Sentai Filmworks’ niche subscription video-on-demand streaming platform, Hidive, has recently appeased The Eminence in Shadow fans by announcing the English dub for the series. Since the anime’s spectacular premiere on October 5, 2022, fans around the world have been eagerly waiting for The Eminence in Shadow to receive an English dub.

Regardless of the curiosity of seeing the series in dub, fans are enthralled by the subtitled version. Besides revealing a long list of English voice actors, Hidive has also surprised fans by announcing the dubbed version to be released on its platform on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The Eminence in Shadow's English dub will premiere exclusively on Hidive on December 26

HIDIVE @HIDIVEofficial Our Lord and Master Shadow would like us to prepare for Monday, December 26th to watch The Eminence in Shadow DUBCAST Edition!



As mentioned above, The Eminence in Shadow English dub will be released on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 12 pm EST. Since no other OTT platform has announced the exciting release, Hidive is the only platform where fans can watch the series in English dub.

Hidive will stream the series in the United States, Canada, Ireland, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Spain, Portugal, Latin America, Scandinavia, The Netherlands, Germany, and France.

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu The Eminence in Shadow and Reincarnated as a Sword are getting English Dub. The Eminence in Shadow and Reincarnated as a Sword are getting English Dub. https://t.co/sUkrZRSGad

Here’s the list of English voice cast members:

Adam Gibbs as Cid Kageno/Shadow

Natalie Rial as Akane

Olivia Swasey as Alexia

Christina Kelly as Alpha

Annie Wild as Beta

Elissa Cuellar as Gamma

Raven Troup as Delta

Ellen Evans as Epsilon

Dominique Meyer as Zeta

Luci Christian as Claire

Patricia Duran as Iris

Greg Ayres as Po

Nathan Wilson as Skel

Scott Gibbs as Zenon

Andrew Love as Kidnapper 1

Michael Wronski as Kidnapper 2

Cyrus Rodas as Monster

Additional voices include:

Jay Hickman

Dominique Meyer

Joe Daniels

Annie Wild

Andrew Love

Ellen Evans

Elissa Cuellar

Michael Wronski

Raven Troup

Shelley Calene-Black

Brandon Hearnsberger

Courtland Johnson

Jeremy Gee

Hilary Haag

Liz Lucio

Donna Bella Litton

Kyle Jones

Cyrus Rodas

Josh Swasey

John Swasey is directing the English dub, and Kalin Black is writing the script. Brent Marshall is in charge of the English mix and sound design. Patrick Marrero will be the sound engineer.

The plot of The Eminence in Shadow

The Eminence in Shadow follows Minoru, a young man with a high sense of vigilantism who strives to become a potent individual with powers surpassing an atomic blast. After a tragic accident, he reawakened as Cid, the second child of the noble Kagenou family in a world where swords and sorcery are common.

Cid still retained the dream of becoming a powerful entity, which he accomplished in no time. He eventually formed a vigilante group named Shadow Garden and donned an alternative persona named “Shadow.”

In a fluke, he made up an evil organization called the Cult of Diablos and gave the purpose to his subordinates to defeat them. However, Cid eventually discovered that his fictional enemies were real.

