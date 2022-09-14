The Eminence in the Shadow will be streamed this fall of 2022 exclusively on HIDIVE

Daisuke Aizawa’s iconic light novel series The Eminence in the Shadow became an overnight sensation after the announcement of its anime adaptation. The anime received a release window on October 5, 2022, and eventually revealed its cast and staff members.
HIDIVE recently announced that it will stream The Eminence in the Shadow exclusively on its platform. Currently, HIDIVE is the only streaming platform that has announced streaming the fantasy-comedy series besides other OTT giants like Netflix, Roku, and Amazon Prime.
Even Crunchyroll, the most popular anime streaming platform in the world, has shown no signs of including the series in its library.
Sentai Filmworks acquired the rights of The Eminence in the Shadow
AMC Network’s subsidiary, Sentai Filmworks, is one of the largest anime distributors in the United States that has recently licensed The Eminence in the Shadow for a North American release. This ultimately gave exclusive rights to HIDIVE, Sentai Fimwork’s niche subscription video-on-demand service.
The anime is announced to premiere on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and other respective channels at 10:30 pm or 9:30 am EDT. Although HIDIVE has proclaimed that it will start streaming the series in the fall of 2022, it still didn’t give an exact release date on its platform.
HIDIVE comes with a paid subscription, ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial.
Here’s a synopsis of The Eminence in the Shadow by HIDIVE:
"Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world.
"Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!"
The Eminence in the Shadow cast
Here’s a list of previously announced cast members:
- Seiichirō Yamashita - Cid Kagenou / Shadow
- Kana Hanazawa - Alexia Midgar
- Yōko Hikasa - Iris Midgar
- Asami Seto - Alpha
- Ai Fairouz - Delta
- Hisako Kanemoto - Epsilon
- Ayaka Asai - Zeta
- Reina Kondo - Eta
- Rina Hidaka - Claire Kagenou
- Inori Minase - Beta
- Suzuko Mimori - Gamma
- Saya Aizawa - Sherry Barnett
- Haruka Shiraishi - Rose Oriana
The Eminence in the Shadow Staff
Here’s a list of all the staff members behind the making of the anime:
- Studio - Nexus
- Director - Kazuya Nakanishi
- Character Designer - Makoto Iino
- Script - Kanichi Katou
- Editing - Kentarou Tsubone
- Art Director - Beom Seon Lee
- Sound Production - Magic Capsule
- Animation Producer - Hiroshi Nakamura
- Music - Kenichiro Suehiro
- Music Production - Kadokawa
- Sound Director - Jin Aketagawa
- Color Key Artist - Naoto Tanaka and Junko Okazaki
- Prop Design - Daichi Kitahara
- Compositing Director of Photography: Takeshi Hirooka
Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.