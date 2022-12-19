The Eminence in Shadow episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow enthralled fans with the duel between Cid/Shadow and the Witch of Calamity, Aurora. For the first time in the series, Cid has finally found someone who can communicate efficiently with their bloodlust. However, the fight didn’t last long after Cid defeated his opponent with just a fraction of his powers.

In the aftermath of the fight, a magical door manifested on the grounds of the Holy Knights’ arena. Fans are growing impatient to learn where this door will lead the protagonist. Follow along with this article to find out when episode 12 of The Eminence in Shadow will be released and where to watch it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series

Everything to know about The Eminence in Shadow episode 12

Release date and streaming platform

The Eminence in Shadow episode 12 will air this Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on A-TX, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV in Japan at 10:30 pm JST. HiDive is the only platform to stream the series exclusively worldwide.

HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 yearly, including a two-week free trial. The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings:

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am (Wednesday, December 21)

Central Standard Time: 7.30 am (Wednesday, December 21)

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am (Wednesday, December 21)

Greenwich Mean Time: 1.30 pm (Wednesday, December 21)

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm (Wednesday, December 21)

Central European Time: 2.30 pm (Wednesday, December 21)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12 am (Wednesday, December 22)

Philippines time: 4.30 pm (Wednesday, December 21)

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 12?

The Eminence in Shadow episode 12, titled “Kioku no Naka no Shinjitsu,” roughly translates to The Truth Inside Memories. The episode will see the Seven Shadows infiltrating the Holy Knights’ arena.

Alpha will summon Hero Olivier through the sanctuary since she is the only surviving descendant of the ancient warrior. Cid will meet the real Aurora, trapped inside the magical door, and learn about the identity of the person he fought with earlier.

Episode 12 was presumed to be the penultimate episode of the season. However, as announced earlier, the series' first season will run in two consecutive cours comprised of 20 episodes. So, fans can breathe easy, as season 1 of The Eminence in Shadow will presumably end somewhere around the middle of February 2023.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Alexia was startled after Cid Nonchalantly barged into the hot-spring pool, ignoring her presence. The former tried to act cool and inadvertently revealed her covert mission to the latter. Alexia tried to audit Nelson, the acting Archbishop at the Goddess trials, but he refused to cooperate.

Alexia encountered Beta in her Natsume Kafka persona, and both developed a fierce dislike towards each other. Cid decided to enjoy the trials as an observer. However, after his name got called, he switched to his Shadow persona and summoned Aurora, an ancient warrior who almost destroyed the world.

Cid enjoyed sparring with Aurora, and out of admiration for her skills, he gave her the nickname Violet. Cid defeated Aurora and immediately vacated the arena. Suddenly, the magical barrier around the arena shattered and a mystical door manifested.

